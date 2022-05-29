The Dell Memorial Day sale has begun and with it comes some unmissable discounts on a wide range of laptops, gaming PCs, and gaming laptops. If you’re looking to buy a cheap laptop or keen to treat yourself to a high-end device, there’s something for everyone here Dell’s Memorial Day laptop sales. To help you figure out what’s best for you, we’ve picked out some of the key highlights so there’s sure to be something to appeal to you. But hurry — like most Memorial Day sales, the best Dell laptop deals won’t last long.

Dell Memorial Day Sale: Today’s best deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $230, was $300

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop — $539, was $800

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop — $686, was $980

Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen Laptop — $882, was $1,470

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,078, was $1,550

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC — $1,300, was $1,800

Dell XPS 15 Touchscreen laptop — $1,764, was $2,300

Dell XPS 17 Touchscreen Laptop — $2,000, was $2,850

Why Buy:

Perfect price for students

Good quality screen

Windows 11 preinstalled

Practical design

The convenient thing about buying a laptop from one of the best laptop brands is you’re guaranteed good quality, even when it’s something as cheap as the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Those are all the basics you need for using Windows 11 on the move but it gets better. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also has a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders so it looks pretty good. Blue light emission protection software helps cut back on eye strain, too. Also included is a lift hinge so you can raise your device to an ergonomic angle so you get a more comfortable typing position at all times. It also offers a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, and a spacious touchpad so it’s easier to use no matter what you’re doing.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop — $539, was $800

Why Buy:

2-in-1 design

Touchscreen

Decent specification for price

Fast recharging

Dell also caters well to anyone looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops around. In the case of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to pair up well with the 14-inch full HD display that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080, narrow borders, and — most importantly — touchscreen functionality. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can shift between four different modes depending on how you plan to use the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, giving you the flexibility of a full tablet-style experience as well as tent mode for watching content. Fast charging means it’s always ready to go while features like a lift-hinge make it easy to type in comfort. It even has a fingerprint scanner built into the power button.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop — $686, was $980

Why Buy:

Perfect for budget gaming

Great display

Alienware-inspired features

Well-balanced specs

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is an ideal example of a gaming laptop that doesn’t have to cost a fortune. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Well suited for installing a few games at once, you may wish for more, but at this price, you’re simply not going to find it. The most important component in a gaming system is its graphics card and the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop offers up an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 which is more than good enough in this price range. Backing that up is a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate so you get silky-smooth performance even when playing something extra fast-paced. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop also uses Alienware-inspired technology to ensure that it has better thermal systems that dissipate heat more effectively, so you get better performance the whole time. It’s a great way of enjoying premium benefits for less.

Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen Laptop — $882, was $1,470

Why Buy:

Lightweight design

Touchscreen

Good performance

Well crafted

The Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is one of the best Dell laptops around thanks to being so well designed. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of speedy memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s exactly what you need to work productively on the move but the Dell XPS 13 Touch gets better. As the name suggests, it has a 13.4-inch touchscreen that offers fantastic UHD+ resolutions of 3,840 x 2,400. With anti-reflect technology, practically invisible borders, and 500 nits of brightness, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is a delight to look at and use. It’s well crafted, too, with a lift hinge to help you achieve a more optimal position when typing, a thinner design than before, and a footprint that makes it more similar to an 11-inch laptop, thereby saving you space.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,078, was $1,550

Why Buy:

Great specs for the price

Excellent display

Stylish look

Reliable brand

Alienware typically makes some of the best gaming laptops around so you can be confident that the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop is worth your time. The system offers up an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The storage space is a particular delight with many gaming laptops sticking with a functional 256GB rather than the much more convenient 512GB in this laptop. Alongside that, you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with a sizeable 6GB of VRAM that’s dedicated solely to ensuring you get great gaming performance. The other star of the show is the 15.6-inch full HD display with a fantastic refresh rate of 165Hz ensuring that action looks silky smooth with no risk of motion blur at any time. A response time of 3ms ensures your reaction times line up well with what you see on screen, too. With superior cooling than you’ll see elsewhere, the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop is a delight to use every step of the way.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC — $1,300, was $1,800

Why Buy:

Great performance

Overclockable

Great cooling system

Stylish look

The best gaming desktops pack a lot into their towers as the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop demonstrates. With this system, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. 16GB of memory is the sweet spot for gaming performance, ensuring you should always get great performance with your games. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card with 8GB of VRAM. While it might not be the latest 30-series card, it’s far superior to many others out there plus you can opt to overclock the graphics card itself, too, if you feel like tweaking some settings. Well designed to ensure you can always get the most from your gaming time, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop is guaranteed to provide extensive cooling and excellent engineering.

Dell XPS 15 Touchscreen Laptop — $1,764, was $2,300

Why Buy:

Fantastic display

Excellent specs

Substantial hard drive storage

Slim line design

The Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop is a powerhouse of a laptop. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need to multitask in style with speedy performance guaranteed at every turn. Even better, it also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Backing that up is a 15.6-inch 3.5K screen with a resolution of 3,456 x 2,160 and an OLED panel. The latter means that blacks will look incredibly deep while you get super vibrant colors, too. Basically, this is the perfect screen for streaming content and enjoying how things look. It’s also a touchscreen so if you want to get more tactile with what you’re working on, that’s an option, too. Packing in lots of functionality, it keeps things slight with Dell promising this is the world’s smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop thanks to its fantastic design that means less is more.

Dell XPS 17 laptop — $2,000, was $2,850

Why Buy:

Fantastic performance

Exceptional display

Stylish build

Lightweight

Easily one of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 17 laptop is a delight to use whatever your plans. It has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage. It’s unlikely you’re going to run out of room if you plan on using this as a productivity powerhouse and you still won’t even if you’re installing games. Yup, this machine is also good for gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM. In addition, the big highlight with the Dell XPS 17 laptop is its display. It has a 17-inch UHD+ display with a great resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 as well as 500 nits of brightness so it looks excellent. It’s ideal for watching your favorite movies or shows, or simply ensuring that your presentation looks its best. It’s also a touchscreen so if you want to get more hands-on with what you’re doing, that’s an option as well. With a slim design that still combines advanced cooling, the Dell XPS 17 laptop manages to squeeze into a 15-inch size form factor so you get all the advantages of a smaller laptop while enjoying a larger display. It’s a real delight to use.

