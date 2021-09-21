Dell is having a MONSTER SALE on XPS laptops, monitors today

Dell has a huge sale on XPS laptops, monitors, gaming laptops, and more right now. Only on for a strictly limited time with stock running out fast, you’ll need to be quick to get in on these deals but it’s well worth checking out. With so many big offers going on at the moment, we’ve narrowed things down to the pick of the bunch, representing a great cross-section of everything you could need from Dell. Alternatively, you can always hit the sale button below to see everything that one of the best laptop brands out there is selling right now.

Dell 27-inch Monitor — $200, was $320

The best monitors look great in every way and that’s exactly what the Dell 27-inch Monitor provides. It’s well designed so it sits easily into any space in your home, while also offering all the features you’d expect from a monitor at this price. It has a Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS display with a refresh rate of 75Hz and response time of between 4ms and 8ms depending on the mode you choose. Two HDMI 1.4 input connectors mean plenty of flexibility for how you use it with consistent colors and great viewing angles of 178 degrees ensuring it’s everything you could need from a monitor.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $350, was $530

The ideal everyday laptop, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has everything you could need to ensure this would fly straight into the best laptops under $500 ranking if it was always this price. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus a great 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology. Ideally suited for all things productivity-related, it even has useful features like a numeric keyboard plus a spacious touchpad and larger keycaps for easier typing.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $980

The best gaming laptops don’t have to cost a fortune as demonstrated by this Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. With $330 off, you get a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. A 15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz display with anti-glare technology completes this well-rounded set of specs so you’re guaranteed a good gaming experience while on the move. Other features like improved power settings and an Alienware-inspired thermal design ensure the laptop stays cool and energy-efficient wherever possible.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $730, was $950

One of the best laptops out there right now, we adore the Dell XPS 13 Laptop for good reason. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an utterly gorgeous 13.3-inch Full HD display that uses InfinityEdge technology to ensure you can spend more time looking at the screen and less time staring at ugly bezels. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 is well designed, thanks to Dell squeezing everything into an 11-inch form factor so you get a lightweight laptop but with all the features you could need. It weighs just 2.6 pounds too, so it’s ideal for taking between locations.

Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop — $1,450, was $1,950

The best touchscreen laptops are great whether you’re getting hands-on or typing up a storm. That’s the case with the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop. It has a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card plus a 4K UHD 15.6-inch touchscreen with InfinityEdge technology so it’s great for gaming as well as being productive. Best of all, it’s the smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop on the planet according to Dell, being nearer in size to a 14-inch laptop so it’s much lighter to carry around. It weighs from just 4 pounds meaning it’s super convenient as well as powerful enough to complete mostly everything you could throw at it.

More laptop deals

With so many great offers going on, we also have all the best Dell XPS deals neatly rounded up in one place for you to check out. Alongside that are all the other Dell laptop deals going on as well as laptop deals covering other brands too. If you’re looking to expand your setup, we also have some great monitor deals for ensuring you have all the screen space you need at home.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations