Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today’s all-in-one desktop deal at Dell cuts the price in half

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Dell OptiPlex 3280 all-in-one computer against a white backdrop.

One great way to bring some efficiency to your desktop is with an all-in-one computer, and a great way to bring some efficiency to your budget is with one of the best desktop computer deals you’ll find today, which sees the Dell OptiPlex 3280 all-in-one discounted nearly $800 at Dell. While it regularly costs $1,441, right now you can grab the capable all-in-one computer for just $644, an impressive price point and a discount of $797. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

With an all-in-one computer, you’re getting a lot of the power of a desktop computer in the frame of a monitor. This makes for good use of your desktop space, as you’ll have access to a capable computer without giving up more desktop space than a monitor takes up. Like all of the best all-in-one computers, the Dell OptiPlex 3280 all-in-one comes ready to work, as it has a 10th-generation quad-core Intel i3 processor, Intel Integrated Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It even has a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, more than enough for most users to house all of their favorite apps and digital content.

While the Apple iMac 24-inch is probably the most well-known all-in-one computer, there are few that provide the kind of value you get with the Dell OptiPlex 3280. Its internal specs are impressive, but it makes a great desktop companion on the outside as well. It has a 21.5-inch Full HD display that’s great for doing creative work and taking in digital content, but it also has an anti-glare coating that makes it easier to work under bright lights of offices and in rooms that get lots of sunlight. The Dell OptiPlex 3280 also has a high-quality webcam, making it a great option for collaborators and remote workers. A Dell wired keyboard and optical mouse are also included with this all-in-one computer.

If you’re looking to get everything you need in a computer with a single purchase and the best Dell laptop deals aren’t cutting it for you, this deal on the Dell OptiPlex 3280 all-in-one computer is a great consideration. It’s discounted $797 from its regular price of $1,441, bringing its sale price all the way down to just $644.

