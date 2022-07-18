Hurry — this Dell all-in-one PC is over $750 off today

Shoppers who need to upgrade their desktop computer but don’t want to be bothered with purchasing from PC deals and monitor deals separately should go for an all-in-one PC. The most popular option is probably Apple’s iMac, but a more affordable but equally reliable choice is the Dell OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One PC. It’s down to just $609 from Dell, less than half its original price of $1,362 after a $753 discount. The offer is only available in limited quantities though, so if you think an all-in-one computer is what you need, don’t hesitate to push through with this purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One PC

All you need is a keyboard and mouse if you purchase the Dell OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One PC, because it combines a desktop computer and a monitor into one device. It even comes with a free wired keyboard and optical mouse from Dell, so you can start using it right away as soon as you plug it in. Inside its chassis and behind the 21.5-inch Full HD screen are the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel integrated graphics, and 8GB of RAM. While these specifications are nowhere near as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best all-in-one computers, they’re more than enough for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and participating in online meetings through its pop-up web camera.

The Dell OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One PC is equipped with a 256GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, with a license for Windows 11 Pro included with every purchase. The computer has a variety of ports at the back and at the side, including several USB-A and USB-C ports, for an easier time in managing the cables so that they won’t clutter up your workstation.

For a powerful and dependable desktop computer that will also save on desk space, you can’t go wrong with the Dell OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One PC. You have to act fast if you want to avail Dell’s offer though, as it’s only available in limited quantities. You may regret it if you miss out on this amazing offer, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

