Save $90 on this Dell Portable Monitor for Black Friday 2021

Kelly Kaliszewski
By

It’s not every day you find a Dell Portable Monitor Black Friday Deal like this one. The Dell 14-inch portable monitor is regularly priced at $360 and for Black Friday is just $270, which is a savings of $90. So, if you’re like many people lately that have had to set up a home office for work or school, this is the deal for you. It isn’t easy to sift through all of the sales and find the best Black Friday deals, but that’s what we’re here for. Check out more about this deal from Dell below.

Today’s best Dell Portable Monitor Black Friday deal

Dell 14-inch portable monitor, made for road warriors.

Why Buy:

  • Super lightweight and slim
  • Full HD display
  • Dual USB-C ports
  • Flexible tilt stand bends from 10 to 90 degrees

The Dell 14 Portable Monitor is the perfect laptop companion if you’re looking for dual-screen productivity. The 14-inch monitor is ultralight and ultrathin, weighing less than a pound and a half. The monitor is Full HD and allows you to expand your screen with In-Plane Switching technology. One of the best parts about this monitor is the ease with which it sets up — the single USB-C cable transmits both video and power for efficient plug and play transitions. The USB-C cord is soft and pliable, so it is easy to carry and will fit in any bag.

The versatile design allows you to conveniently set up your monitor to the left, right, or even behind your laptop due to the dual USB-C ports. This feature is excellent for working on the go since not every workstation lets you set up the same way. The design also features a flexible tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees making presentations simple no matter where you are. The monitor features ComfortView, which is a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions at the press of a button and optimizes eye comfort. The monitor comes with a three-year advanced exchange service so you can feel comfortable with your purchase.

Should you shop this Dell Portable Monitor Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday deals are often the best sales we see throughout the entire year, and Cyber Monday follows with a wrap-up featuring the best of the best from Black Friday. While it may be tempting to wait till Cyber Monday to buy this Dell monitor in hopes that the price drops even further, there is no guarantee that the supplies will last until then. When shopping Black Friday deals, your best bet is to snatch the items you want when you find them and not risk waiting for Cyber Monday. If you happen to find a better deal on Cyber Monday, you can always return the monitor you already bought or cancel the order.

