Like most e-tailers, Dell is hosting some excellent deals on its laptops, computers, and SMB systems. If you’re looking for a new laptop — whether for schoolwork or home use — now is a good a time to check out all the Dell laptop deals that are available. Seriously, there are gaming laptops, productivity machines, and even some enterprise-friendly ones. Take a peek.

Dell has cut $200 off the Inspiron 15 Laptop, bringing the total to $500, an incredible low price. It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor (up to 4.2GHz), 12GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 15.6-inch FHD non-touch display. A numeric keypad is great for crunching some numbers, and the lid-open sensor turns it on as soon as you unfold the top. The deal is nearly claimed in full, so don’t wait if you’re interested.

Running Windows 10 Home, the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop is great for schoolwork, casual use, productivity, and media. You can watch your favorite movies and TV shows on the 15.6-inch FHD backlit display (non-touch) which has an anti-glare design and operates at a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 (HD).

The 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive offers fast data transfers, fast boot times, and all-around excellent performance. It’s backed by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which supports speeds up to 4.2GHz. What’s more, 12GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM (8GB+4GB) ensures you can run several apps at once with little to no slowdown. The Intel Iris Xe graphics with shared graphics memory supports casual gaming.

WiFi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.1 offer plenty of wireless connectivity options, including support for wireless peripherals and other devices. A multifunctional USB-C port offers quick charging, wired peripheral compatibility, and even acts as a display port when you want to connect the laptop to a larger monitor or screen. You’re also getting a microSD card reader, a 720p HD front camera at 30fps, dual-array microphones, and a fully backlit keyboard.

The Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop is $500 through Dell’s website, which is $230 off the full price of $730. That’s a fantastic deal for a versatile and highly capable laptop. A limited number of people can claim the deal, and spots are going fast, so take advantage while you can!

