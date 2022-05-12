Dell Workstation laptops are up to $1,000 off! Why you need one

While you can get away with the cheaper devices that retailers are offering in their laptop deals for basic activities like browsing the internet and watching streaming content, you’ll need a high-performance machine if you want to boost your productivity for work and school activities. You should go for a laptop with powerful components and top-of-the-line features if you don’t want to be stuck with one that will drag you down because it’s slow and outdated.

If you need a device that can handle demanding processes such as content creation, multimedia editing, and multitasking between several apps at a time, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell Workstation laptops. Some of them are on sale in today’s Dell laptop deals, which will let you enjoy savings of up to more than $1,000 on their understandably high prices. The Dell Precision 3561 Workstation is down by $998 to $1,489 from its original price of $2,487, the Dell Precision 7560 Workstation is down by $905 to $1,669 from its original price of $2,574, and the Dell Precision 7760 Workstation is down by $1,058 to $1,959 from its original price of $3,017.

Dell Precision 3561 Workstation — $1,489 from $2,487

The Dell Precision 3561 Workstation is the cheapest of this bunch, but that doesn’t mean that it’s weak. The laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia Quadro T600 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, so it will be able to keep up with all kinds of professional tasks. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that’s equipped with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that reduces eye strain by reducing blue light emissions, and a 512GB SSD that should be more than enough space to install your essential software and to store your important files. That includes Windows 11 Pro, which is pre-installed as the laptop’s operating system. The laptop also includes an advanced thermal design that minimizes heat, to keep it running at peak condition. The Dell Precision 3561 Workstation is currently available from Dell for $1,489, after a $998 discount that slashes its original price of $2,487.

Dell Precision 7560 Workstation — $1,669 from $2,574

The Dell Precision 7560 Workstation was unveiled last year as a laptop that’s designed for creative professionals, so you should expect that it won’t let you down for functions like graphics and video editing. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will give you the ability to perform tasks smoothly and without crashes. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, a 256GB SSD for storage, and the Dell Optimizer platform that learns how you work and makes adjustments for a more personalized experience, including ExpressResponse that launches your most used apps faster and ExpressCharge that improves battery performance according to you usage patterns. If you think the Dell Precision 7560 Workstation is the laptop for you, you can purchase it from Dell at $905 off, which lowers its price to $1,669 from its original price of $2,574.

Dell Precision 7760 Workstation — $1,959, was $3,017

The Dell Precision 7760 Workstation, announced alongside the Dell Precision 7560 Workstation, kicks things up a notch with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia RTX T1200 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, with a 17.3-inch Full HD screen if you prefer working on a larger display. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start downloading and installing the apps that you’ll be using as soon as you boot it up. It comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 95Wh battery with ExpressCharge, so you won’t encounter a situation where the laptop will shut down due to a depleted battery while you’re working on the go.

