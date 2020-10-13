Dell has rolled out Prime Day 2020 discounts across a range of its laptops. Whether you’re looking for a portable two-in-one computer or a gaming machine, chances are you can save a ton in Dell’s sale. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of products, though, and that’s why we’ve compiled here the seven best offers from Dell’s Prime Day 2020 lineup.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop – $730, was $850

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best ultrabooks on the market and it’s down to its lowest price ever in Dell’s Prime Day 2020 sale. The Dell XPS 13 is available for $730 on Dell’s website, $120 less than its usual $850 price tag.

The Dell XPS 13’s biggest highlight is its nearly borderless 13-inch 1080p screen. The absence of those bezels has allowed Dell to fit the XPS 13 in a compact 11-inch form factor. Despite the portable design, the XPS 13 has plenty of brawn thanks to the Intel 10th-Gen Core i5 chip, 128GB SSD storage which can be expanded via a MicroSD card, and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard.

Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop – $900, was $1,200

With a $300 price cut, Dell’s Alienware Aurora R9 is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a powerful gaming rig under $1,000. It features a futuristic and whizzy exterior on the outside and inside, comes equipped with Intel’s 9th-Gen Core i5 six-core chipset and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card. Apart from that, you’ll find 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

You can acquire the Dell Alienware Aurora R9 for $900, a $300 discount on its original $1,200 price with the “DBAWAP2” coupon code.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop – $950, was $1050

Whether you are a video editor or someone who actively multitasks on their computer, the Dell XPS 15 is hard to beat and it’s momentarily available for $100 off. This laptop has an edge-to-edge 15-inch screen, so it’s not as hefty as its other 15-inch counterparts and hence is portable enough to be carried around in a backpack. As for the internals, this variant has a 9th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a six-cell battery that will last over six hours on average use.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop – $1095, was $1400

Dell has discounted its high-end gaming laptop, the G5 15 by $305 for Prime Day 2020. At $1,095, the Dell G5 15 offers a rare package of premium specifications in this price segment. It’s powered by Intel’s six-core Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card. What’s more, the Dell G5 15 features a unique 144Hz 15.6-inch screen that enables remarkably smoother animations on compatible games.

Alienware m17 R2 Gaming Laptop – $1,200, was $1,880

If you value a more capable graphics card over a 144Hz screen, the discounted Alienware m17 R2 may be a better option for you. It has a more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card paired with a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset. On top of that, you have 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM which should be more than enough to play resource-intensive gaming titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Microsoft Flight Simulator at the highest resolution.

Another perk of the Alienware m17 R2 is the RGB keyboard that lets you personalize each key’s backlighting. You can grab it at a $680 discount after applying the coupon code, DBAWAP4 at checkout.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop – $1,250, was $1,550

Dell is offering a $300 price cut on its versatile notebook, the XPS 13 2-in-1. As the name suggests, it has a convertible design that lets you flip it around to switch between tablet and laptop modes. The XPS 13 2-in-1 is also a performance powerhouse with Intel’s 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch edge-to-edge 1080p display. Plus, you’ll find a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and far-field microphones for voice commands.

Dell XPS 17 – $1,930, was $2,000

Dell’s latest 17-inch laptop is already on sale. As part of its Prime Day deals, Dell is offering a $70 discount on the XPS 17 bringing it down to $1,930 from its $2,000 launch price. In addition to the borderless 17-inch screen, the XPS 17 houses just about everything you’d want on a laptop. That includes an Intel 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU.

The Dell XPS 17 even has an IR camera with which you can sign in with your face. The Dell XPS 17, with its giant screen and premium hardware, is ideal especially for creative professionals who want a no-compromise laptop.

