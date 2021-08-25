  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You won’t believe how cheap gaming monitors are at Dell right now

By

There are gaming deals for everyone, whether you play on consoles or prefer the PC. For those who are planning to take advantage of gaming PC deals, your budget should take into account that you will also need to upgrade your peripherals through the likes of gaming headset deals and gaming monitor deals. The latter is especially important, as it’s a waste of a new gaming PC if your screen isn’t capable of doing justice to the improved processing power.

You don’t have to use up all your savings when buying the best monitors though, as you can take advantage of discounts from reliable brands like Dell. For example, the 25-inch Dell S2522HG is available for just $250, after a $200 reduction to its original price of $450, while the 32-inch Dell S3222DGM is currently on sale for only $380, down $170 from its original price of $550.

Dell S2522HG – $250, was $450

Dell S3222DGM – $380, was $550

Dell S2522HG – $250, was $450

25-inch gaming monitor by Dell with Magic Legends on the screen.

The Dell S2522HG features a 25-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details, and a 240Hz refresh rate for rapid responsiveness. With ultra-thin bezels on three sides, distractions are minimized, allowing you to focus on your game. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, so you won’t experience screen tearing and stuttering, especially during the crucial moments.

You won’t have to worry about overheating if you’re playing for several hours, as the Dell S2522HG comes with uniquely designed vents at the back to keep it cool. Additionally, your eyes will stay comfortable because of the flicker-free screen, and you won’t strain your neck as the stand may be adjusted to the perfect viewing position.

The Dell S2522HG is a gaming monitor that you can buy on a tight budget, but it certainly doesn’t look like a cheap device. It’s an even better deal with Dell’s $200 discount that nearly halves the 25-inch gaming monitor’s price to $250, from its original price of $450. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell S2522HG, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Dell S3222DGM – $380, was $550

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

Compared with the Dell S2522HG, the Dell S3222DGM offers better resolution at 2560 x 1440 with refresh rate of up to 165Hz, on a screen that measures 32 inches. The gaming monitor’s curved display, combined with the narrow borders on three sides, provides an immersive gaming experience with an enhanced field of vision and reduced distortion.

Similar to the Dell S2522HG, the Dell S3222DGM has vents at the back for enhanced heat dispersal, a flicker-free screen to keep your eyes comfortable, and an adjustable stand to save your neck. The gaming monitor also comes with ComfortView software, which reduces the harmful blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue, and Quick Release slots behind the monitor panel for easy installation.

If you want a bigger and better monitor than the Dell S2522HG, then the Dell S3222DGM is the one for you. The 32-inch gaming monitor is available from Dell for only $380, as its original price of $550 has been slashed by $170. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you think it’s the perfect gaming monitor to go with your upgraded gaming PC, then click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your Dell S3222DGM for this special price.

More gaming monitor deals

The Dell S2522HG and Dell S3222DGM are both solid choices if you’re planning to buy a new gaming monitor, and they’re even more attractive options with Dell’s discounts. However, if you’d like to look around some more for the sake of comparison, you don’t have to go anywhere else because we’ve gathered some of the best gaming monitor deals that are available right now.

Dell 24" VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$190 $260
This gaming monitor is equipped with a 4ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. It also offers seamless switching between dual HDMI ports.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$330 $400
This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$300 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$485 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for August 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for August 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for August 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap tablet deals for August 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for August 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for August 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

This is the cheapest student laptop worth your money today

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

Nvidia’s new Polaris supercomputer to tackle climate, cancer, and more

Nvidia Clara Supercomputer GTC

Bowers & Wilkins’ pricey flagship speakers get an expensive update

Bowers & Wilkins 801 Series Diamond D4.

Space station astronaut finds unique way to celebrate wedding anniversary

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for September 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Watch San Franciscans take a ride in Waymo’s self-driving car

Waymo Jaguar I-Pace

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for September 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle