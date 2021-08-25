There are gaming deals for everyone, whether you play on consoles or prefer the PC. For those who are planning to take advantage of gaming PC deals, your budget should take into account that you will also need to upgrade your peripherals through the likes of gaming headset deals and gaming monitor deals. The latter is especially important, as it’s a waste of a new gaming PC if your screen isn’t capable of doing justice to the improved processing power.

You don’t have to use up all your savings when buying the best monitors though, as you can take advantage of discounts from reliable brands like Dell. For example, the 25-inch Dell S2522HG is available for just $250, after a $200 reduction to its original price of $450, while the 32-inch Dell S3222DGM is currently on sale for only $380, down $170 from its original price of $550.

The Dell S2522HG features a 25-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details, and a 240Hz refresh rate for rapid responsiveness. With ultra-thin bezels on three sides, distractions are minimized, allowing you to focus on your game. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, so you won’t experience screen tearing and stuttering, especially during the crucial moments.

You won’t have to worry about overheating if you’re playing for several hours, as the Dell S2522HG comes with uniquely designed vents at the back to keep it cool. Additionally, your eyes will stay comfortable because of the flicker-free screen, and you won’t strain your neck as the stand may be adjusted to the perfect viewing position.

The Dell S2522HG is a gaming monitor that you can buy on a tight budget, but it certainly doesn’t look like a cheap device. It’s an even better deal with Dell’s $200 discount that nearly halves the 25-inch gaming monitor’s price to $250, from its original price of $450. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell S2522HG, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Compared with the Dell S2522HG, the Dell S3222DGM offers better resolution at 2560 x 1440 with refresh rate of up to 165Hz, on a screen that measures 32 inches. The gaming monitor’s curved display, combined with the narrow borders on three sides, provides an immersive gaming experience with an enhanced field of vision and reduced distortion.

Similar to the Dell S2522HG, the Dell S3222DGM has vents at the back for enhanced heat dispersal, a flicker-free screen to keep your eyes comfortable, and an adjustable stand to save your neck. The gaming monitor also comes with ComfortView software, which reduces the harmful blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue, and Quick Release slots behind the monitor panel for easy installation.

If you want a bigger and better monitor than the Dell S2522HG, then the Dell S3222DGM is the one for you. The 32-inch gaming monitor is available from Dell for only $380, as its original price of $550 has been slashed by $170. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you think it’s the perfect gaming monitor to go with your upgraded gaming PC, then click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your Dell S3222DGM for this special price.

The Dell S2522HG and Dell S3222DGM are both solid choices if you’re planning to buy a new gaming monitor, and they’re even more attractive options with Dell’s discounts. However, if you’d like to look around some more for the sake of comparison, you don’t have to go anywhere else because we’ve gathered some of the best gaming monitor deals that are available right now.

