  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 27-inch Dell computer monitor is $110 off at Staples — upgrade today!

By

When upgrading your computer setup, after the usual suspects such as the graphics card and RAM, you shouldn’t forget to also invest in peripherals such as a good monitor. There’s no sense in buying the latest components when you wouldn’t be able to appreciate the improved performance because your monitor isn’t up to par. Staples has got you covered with desktop monitor deals though, such as this offer for a 27-inch Dell LED monitor that slashes $110 off its original price of $330, bringing it down to just $220.

The Dell S2719H is a monitor that features a 27-inch LED screen with Full HD resolution, which looks even bigger as it’s an InfinityEdge display with virtually no bezels. The screen is also equipped with in-plane switching technology, so you can enjoy the monitor’s vibrant colors no matter what angle you look at it from. The Dell S2719H isn’t all about the visuals though, as its dual 5W speakers that are tuned by Waves MaxxAudio blast lifelike sound to accompany the topnotch image quality.

The Dell S2719H not only shows beautiful images, the monitor itself is stylish with a dynamic design. The elegant stand and glossy back cover make it stand out from other monitors, and it will fit in if you’ve also upgraded your desktop computer’s chassis to a more modern look.

If you always find yourself on your computer for hours, whether due to working on projects or playing with friends in online games, your eyes won’t suffer from strain with the Dell S2719H. The monitor has a flicker-free screen with the ComfortView feature, which negates harmful blue light emissions. This means that your eyes will remain comfortable even after being glued to the display for a long time.

If it’s about time that you upgrade your desktop computer’s monitor, then you should jump at this opportunity from Staples, which is offering the Dell S2719H with a $110 discount to lower the 27-inch LED monitor’s price to just $220 from its original price of $330. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if your monitor can no longer keep up with your computer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap gaming monitor deals for January 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

The best desktop monitor deals for January 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

These are the best cheap Alienware deals for January 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

The best monitors of CES 2021: HDMI 2.1, OLED, and more

best monitors ces 2021 monitor lead image

The best cheap bread maker deals and sales for January 2021

best bread maker deals makers

The best coffee maker deals for January 2021: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte

These are the best cheap dishwasher deals for January 2021

signature is a luxury smart appliance brand from lg kitchen suite dishwasher 1

The best Dyson deals and sales for January 2021: Vacuums and Fans

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

These are the best Google Home and Google Nest deals for January 2021

Google Nest Home devices

These are the best cheap grill deals for January 2021

people grilling outside

Master working from home on the cheap with these home office deals

autonomous smartdesk 2 home commercial grade sit stand desk for offices office 0 1

These are the best cheap humidifier deals for January 2021

honeywell humidfier cool moistue walmart deals humidifier

These are the best cheap Instant Pot deals for January 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1