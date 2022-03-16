  1. Deals
After upgrading with desktop computer deals, your next step should be to take advantage of monitor deals. Instead of sticking with a low-resolution screen, you should purchase a display that will be able to do justice to your CPU’s improved processing power. Reliable monitors don’t usually come cheap, but thankfully, there are offers like Dell’s $130 discount for the 27-inch Dell S2721HN in its semi-annual sale, which brings its price down to a more affordable $180 from its original price of $310.

The Dell S2721HN monitor features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution for clear details, support for 16.7 million colors to display lifelike images, and ultra-thin bezels on three sides to minimize distractions while you’re finishing tasks for work or school, watching streaming content, or playing video games. The monitor also offers a 75Hz refresh rate, for smoother movements on your desktop, and an up to 4 ms gray to gray response time, which is great for videos with fast-paced action, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. It also supports AMDs FreeSync technology, for a tear-free gaming experience.

Like the best monitors, the Dell S2721HN doesn’t just focus on your computer’s display. Its elegant design with a textured pattern at the back lets it fit into most modern themes for your home or office, while its dual HDMI ports allows two sources to be plugged in at all times so that you can easily switch between them whenever you need to. To keep your eyes comfortable even after long hours of use, the monitor also incorporates Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions without sacrificing the quality and accuracy of the colors on the screen.

For a monitor that will be able to keep up with your powerful computer, you can’t go wrong with the 27-inch Dell S2721HN. It’s an even more attractive option because it’s on sale from Dell at $130 off, lowering its price to $180 from its original price of $310. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you have to hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure the Dell S2721HN monitor for this special price.

