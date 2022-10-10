 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get a Dell 27-inch monitor for $150

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you need to buy a new monitor, the good news is that Amazon’s Prime Day deals are back in the Prime Early Access Sale, or better known as October Prime Day. Rival retailers like Dell are also rolling out discounts, including this $160 price cut that lowers the price of this 27-inch Dell monitor to just $150, less than half its original price of $310. You shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchase if you need a new monitor, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this bargain.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell monitor

The Dell S2721HN is one of the most affordable options under Dell’s Prime Day monitor deals, but it won’t feel like you’re settling if it’s the one that you buy for your PC setup. The 27-inch screen is slightly larger than the baseline size of 24 inches in Digital Trends’ monitor buying guide, and it features 1080p resolution for a clear look at whatever you’ll be working on with vivid colors and sharp contrast. Its refresh rate, which is how fast the image on the screen is updated, is 75Hz, while its response time, which is how quickly the display shows image transitions, is 4ms gray to gray when Extreme mode is activated.

The elegant design of the Dell S2721HN fits seamlessly in any room’s theme, so it’s great for the home office or child’s room, for example. The monitor offers two HDMI ports, which will let you keep your devices plugged into the monitor and switch between the input sources. Meanwhile, Dell’s EasyArrange technology will let you show apps and windows on the screen however you want to organize them.

The Dell Prime Day sale, also known as the Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale, shows what you can expect from the brand on the shopping holiday, including this $160 discount for the Dell S2721HN that slashes its price to $150 from its original price of $310. If you want to buy it now though, here’s your chance at a significant discount, but you should hurry up with the purchase because the deal’s availability is limited. If you don’t act now, there’s a chance that the offer will no longer be available when you return later.

Editors' Recommendations

Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized
Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
You can upgrade to a 55-inch 4K TV for less than $300 — here’s how
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.
Best Prime Day iPhone Deals: What to expect on October 11
Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals: Sale starts October 11
Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.
Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2022
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Walmart Prime Day Deals: October Rollbacks Sale is here
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
This Chromebook is under $100 in Walmart’s Prime Day 2 rival sale
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
This 70-inch TV for $450 is the best deal in Walmart’s rollback sale
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Headphone Deals for 2022
Woman wearing B&W Px8 wireless headphones in tan.
Save $280 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Walmart Sale: Get this Asus 2-in-1 laptop for $359 (save $140)
asus vivobook flip 14 review 3
Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount
An Apple Watch Series 8 running the Compass app in WatchOS 9.