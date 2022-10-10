If you need to buy a new monitor, the good news is that Amazon’s Prime Day deals are back in the Prime Early Access Sale, or better known as October Prime Day. Rival retailers like Dell are also rolling out discounts, including this $160 price cut that lowers the price of this 27-inch Dell monitor to just $150, less than half its original price of $310. You shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchase if you need a new monitor, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this bargain.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell monitor

The Dell S2721HN is one of the most affordable options under Dell’s Prime Day monitor deals, but it won’t feel like you’re settling if it’s the one that you buy for your PC setup. The 27-inch screen is slightly larger than the baseline size of 24 inches in Digital Trends’ monitor buying guide, and it features 1080p resolution for a clear look at whatever you’ll be working on with vivid colors and sharp contrast. Its refresh rate, which is how fast the image on the screen is updated, is 75Hz, while its response time, which is how quickly the display shows image transitions, is 4ms gray to gray when Extreme mode is activated.

The elegant design of the Dell S2721HN fits seamlessly in any room’s theme, so it’s great for the home office or child’s room, for example. The monitor offers two HDMI ports, which will let you keep your devices plugged into the monitor and switch between the input sources. Meanwhile, Dell’s EasyArrange technology will let you show apps and windows on the screen however you want to organize them.

The Dell Prime Day sale, also known as the Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale, shows what you can expect from the brand on the shopping holiday, including this $160 discount for the Dell S2721HN that slashes its price to $150 from its original price of $310. If you want to buy it now though, here’s your chance at a significant discount, but you should hurry up with the purchase because the deal’s availability is limited. If you don’t act now, there’s a chance that the offer will no longer be available when you return later.

