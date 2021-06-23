  1. Deals
The best Prime Day 27-inch monitor deal is still available today

Dell S2721HN MOnitor

It’s unfortunate that Amazon Prime Day is all over, but there’s no need to be upset, because there are plenty of Prime Day deals still available, and that includes the ongoing Walmart Deals for Day sale, not just Amazon’s. As if that wasn’t enough, Newegg, Dell, and many other retailers are still offering some incredible discounts.

Take Dell’s S2721HN 27-inch Monitor deal, for example, which drops the price to $130, slicing half off of the original price. That is an incredible deal for a monitor this size, that can handle a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 75Hz. You get a $25 Dell eGift with a purchase, too!

Do you know how sometimes you just look at a device and you’re smitten? That’s exactly what it feels like to peer at the Dell 27-inch Monitor (S2721HN), with its sleek and stylish appearance. Not only is it beautifully designed,  but it also incorporates space-saving techniques to keep your desk clutter-free.

Out of the box, you get support for a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution, with a refresh rate of 75Hz. The 4ms response time is excellent. Plus, it’s a widescreen monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it has an LED Edgelight backlighting system to provide added brightness and clarity. It does have anti-glare technology if you’re sitting near sunlight. On the rear, you’ll find two HDMI ports (version 1.4), and an audio line-out.

Dell is currently offering the monitor for $130. Honestly, that’s a crazy deal for a monitor of this size, regardless of specs. Normally $260, you’re getting $130 off the full price. It includes free shipping, too! To sweeten the deal, your purchase also comes with a $25 Dell eGift card. You can use that gift card for whatever you want including PC peripherals, gaming gear, or money off another big purchase like a laptop or second monitor. We have absolutely no idea how long the deal is going to last so keep that in mind!

More Prime Day monitor deals still available now

Want a more fancy monitor or something built specifically for gaming? How about just a smaller size? There are a ton of monitor deals available thanks to post-Prime Deals, across several retailers. We scooped up all of the best Prime Day monitor deals for you below.

Free $25 gift card

Dell S2721HN 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor

$130 $260
Get the most out of your home office with this 27-inch Dell monitor, maximizing space, brightness, and utility for any computer setup, no matter the budget.
Buy at Dell

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$260 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor (Amazon Renewed)

$280 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games.
Buy at Amazon
