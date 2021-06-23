Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s unfortunate that Amazon Prime Day is all over, but there’s no need to be upset, because there are plenty of Prime Day deals still available, and that includes the ongoing Walmart Deals for Day sale, not just Amazon’s. As if that wasn’t enough, Newegg, Dell, and many other retailers are still offering some incredible discounts.

Take Dell’s S2721HN 27-inch Monitor deal, for example, which drops the price to $130, slicing half off of the original price. That is an incredible deal for a monitor this size, that can handle a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 75Hz. You get a $25 Dell eGift with a purchase, too!

Do you know how sometimes you just look at a device and you’re smitten? That’s exactly what it feels like to peer at the Dell 27-inch Monitor (S2721HN), with its sleek and stylish appearance. Not only is it beautifully designed, but it also incorporates space-saving techniques to keep your desk clutter-free.

Out of the box, you get support for a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution, with a refresh rate of 75Hz. The 4ms response time is excellent. Plus, it’s a widescreen monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it has an LED Edgelight backlighting system to provide added brightness and clarity. It does have anti-glare technology if you’re sitting near sunlight. On the rear, you’ll find two HDMI ports (version 1.4), and an audio line-out.

Dell is currently offering the monitor for $130. Honestly, that’s a crazy deal for a monitor of this size, regardless of specs. Normally $260, you’re getting $130 off the full price. It includes free shipping, too! To sweeten the deal, your purchase also comes with a $25 Dell eGift card. You can use that gift card for whatever you want including PC peripherals, gaming gear, or money off another big purchase like a laptop or second monitor. We have absolutely no idea how long the deal is going to last so keep that in mind!

More Prime Day monitor deals still available now

Want a more fancy monitor or something built specifically for gaming? How about just a smaller size? There are a ton of monitor deals available thanks to post-Prime Deals, across several retailers. We scooped up all of the best Prime Day monitor deals for you below.

