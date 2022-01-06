  1. Deals
Upgrade your rig with a curved gaming monitor with these deals at Dell

Albert Bassili
By

Curved monitors are pretty great if you enjoy gaming and want to up your experience. Not only do they increase your field of view, which is important in an FPS, but the curved display provides a more natural viewing experience for your eyes. To that end, there are a couple of excellent gaming monitor deals going on right now in the form of two different 32-inch gaming monitors from Dell.

Dell S3222HG – $280, was $450

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor - S3222HG

The first screen on offer is the S3222HG, and the main standout with this screen is that it’s a Vertical Alignment panel (VA), which means you get some really great contrast and colors, as well as some better viewing angles. Usually, VA panels tend to have issues with refresh rates, but this one has a native 165hz refresh rate, so you shouldn’t have any problem with FPS games, and it even comes with a 1m response time. The screen size is 31.5 inches and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is a bit on the lower end for a curved monitor, but honestly more than enough for even the most intense gaming session.

Dell S3222DGM – $300, was $530

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

The second monitor on offer has the same specs as the one before but with a higher resolution. It’s also a VA panel like the previous display and boasts a 31.5-inch screen and 1ms response time. Unlike the previous screen, however, it has a higher resolution of 2560 x 1440 at 165Hz if you use DP 1.2 or 144Hz if you use HDMI 2.0. That 2K resolution means that you’re going to get a much better viewing experience, especially in gaming if you pair it with some good gaming PC deals, and can take advantage of both the higher resolution and the faster refresh rate.

Of course, if you don’t want to be dealing with both a gaming PC and a screen, you might consider checking out some gaming laptop deals, so you can take your gaming with you and don’t have to worry about whether you can take full advantage of the screen or not!

