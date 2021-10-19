  1. Deals
Dell just knocked $230 off its curved 34-inch gaming monitor

Dell S3422DWG 34-inch curved gaming monitor on sale at Dell.

Black Friday deals are popping up early over at Dell, with the computer giant marking down one of its most popular curved gaming monitors from $680 to $450, a total savings of $230. The Dell S3422DWG is currently in stock and ready to ship, but we don’t know how long that will be the case, as gamers will be pouncing all over this discount. Click over to Dell now to claim this 1440p monitor for your gaming setup.

The Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor makes for one of the most immersive gaming experiences you can sit yourself in front of. See every detail with the 34-inch screen and ultra-thin bezels. Dive into the lifelike visuals of the 1440p, 144Hz display’s VESA Display HDR 400 certification, presenting remarkable clarity and high contrast with low input lag.

The Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor is worth it at its regular $680 price, but this $230 discount from Dell makes it one of the best gaming monitor values out there and one of the best Black Friday Monitor deals you’re bound to find on the internet. Whether you are looking to expand your current gaming setup or looking to build one from scratch, the Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor is a great place to start. Head over to Dell now to claim one while inventory lasts.

Don’t miss these gaming laptop deals

Are you looking for a deal on something for your gaming setup outside of a monitor? See if you can find one among our Dell Black Friday deals, and check out these fantastic gaming laptop deals below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,455
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion 15 (11th gen Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$640 $820
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop. more
Buy at HP

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,552 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Amazon
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$869 $1,199
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5 (Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,050
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease. more
Buy at Amazon

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,288 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
