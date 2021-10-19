Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday deals are popping up early over at Dell, with the computer giant marking down one of its most popular curved gaming monitors from $680 to $450, a total savings of $230. The Dell S3422DWG is currently in stock and ready to ship, but we don’t know how long that will be the case, as gamers will be pouncing all over this discount. Click over to Dell now to claim this 1440p monitor for your gaming setup.

The Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor makes for one of the most immersive gaming experiences you can sit yourself in front of. See every detail with the 34-inch screen and ultra-thin bezels. Dive into the lifelike visuals of the 1440p, 144Hz display’s VESA Display HDR 400 certification, presenting remarkable clarity and high contrast with low input lag.

The Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor is worth it at its regular $680 price, but this $230 discount from Dell makes it one of the best gaming monitor values out there and one of the best Black Friday Monitor deals you’re bound to find on the internet. Whether you are looking to expand your current gaming setup or looking to build one from scratch, the Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor is a great place to start. Head over to Dell now to claim one while inventory lasts.

