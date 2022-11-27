 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 24-inch monitor for just $80 in Dell’s Cyber Monday sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re looking for a cheap monitor to pair with the desktop computer that you purchased from the early Cyber Monday deals, your search is over with the Dell SE2422H. You can get this 24-inch monitor for just $80, as its original price of $150 was slashed by a $70 discount from Dell. This is a limited-quantity deal though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it. Add the monitor to your cart and check out immediately.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Dell SE2422H monitor

The Dell SE2422H isn’t as stunning or feature-packed as the best monitors in the market, but it’s more than enough as a dependable display to pair with your desktop computer. The size of the 24-inch display is considered as the baseline by our computer monitor buying guide, as it will let you maximize modern resolutions and color clarity, while also providing just enough screen real estate for improved productivity. The monitor also offers Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of up to 75Hz, and a response time of as fast as 5ms.

If you need to declutter your desk, the Dell SE2422H will help with its relatively small stand, while its built-in power supply unit and cable holder will free up even more space. The slim bezels surrounding the screen will help reduce distractions, and it may be adjusted to the perfect viewing angle. The monitor also features Dell’s ComfortView feature, which minimize the harmful blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue, and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology, for stutter-free gameplay if you decide to play video games.

Related

You don’t have to settle for a low-quality monitor if you’re on a tight budget, because you can get the Dell SE2422H for cheap ahead of Cyber Monday. The 24-inch monitor is yours for just $80, which is nearly half its sticker price of $150 after a $70 discount from Dell. The deal’s availability is limited though, and stocks are going quickly, which means you may not have much time if you want to take advantage of this offer. Finalize your purchase for the Dell SE2422H while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is here, and drops this iPad to $270
apple ipad 10 2 air deals amazon summer sale 2020 inch hero 720x720
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals
This 65-inch OLED TV Cyber Monday deal is the one to beat
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals
Amazon Black Friday deals: save on TVs, laptops and more
amazon black friday deals live best
Apple Black Friday Deals Live Blog: Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, MacBook
Best Apple Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Black Friday Tablet Deals
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: games, accessories and more
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.
PS5 Black Friday: Restock, games, controller and accessory deals
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Google Black Friday deals: Save on Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch
Google UK Offices, London.
Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022
AirPods Black Friday deals: Save on AirPods Pro and Max
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals