If you’re looking for a cheap monitor to pair with the desktop computer that you purchased from the early Cyber Monday deals, your search is over with the Dell SE2422H. You can get this 24-inch monitor for just $80, as its original price of $150 was slashed by a $70 discount from Dell. This is a limited-quantity deal though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it. Add the monitor to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell SE2422H monitor

The Dell SE2422H isn’t as stunning or feature-packed as the best monitors in the market, but it’s more than enough as a dependable display to pair with your desktop computer. The size of the 24-inch display is considered as the baseline by our computer monitor buying guide, as it will let you maximize modern resolutions and color clarity, while also providing just enough screen real estate for improved productivity. The monitor also offers Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of up to 75Hz, and a response time of as fast as 5ms.

If you need to declutter your desk, the Dell SE2422H will help with its relatively small stand, while its built-in power supply unit and cable holder will free up even more space. The slim bezels surrounding the screen will help reduce distractions, and it may be adjusted to the perfect viewing angle. The monitor also features Dell’s ComfortView feature, which minimize the harmful blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue, and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology, for stutter-free gameplay if you decide to play video games.

You don’t have to settle for a low-quality monitor if you’re on a tight budget, because you can get the Dell SE2422H for cheap ahead of Cyber Monday. The 24-inch monitor is yours for just $80, which is nearly half its sticker price of $150 after a $70 discount from Dell. The deal’s availability is limited though, and stocks are going quickly, which means you may not have much time if you want to take advantage of this offer. Finalize your purchase for the Dell SE2422H while you still can.

