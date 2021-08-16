If you think you’re all set for the new school year after taking advantage of desktop computer deals and laptop deals like Dell XPS deals, think again if you haven’t purchased the necessary peripherals, including those available from monitor deals. For a desktop monitor that won’t break the bank, check out the Dell SE2722H, which Dell is selling with a $65 discount that brings its price down to just $185 from its original price of $250.

There are a couple of Dell monitors in Digital Trends’ best monitors for 2021, and the quality of the brand can also be seen in the Dell SE2722H. The monitor features a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details and bright colors, and slim bezels for an expanded view on whatever’s in the display. When taking a break from your studies, the monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology for tear-free visuals during gaming, with a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz and fast response time of up to 4ms.

The monitor is compact, and comes with a built-in power supply unit and cable holder, for reduced clutter on your desktop. The ComfortView feature, which reduces blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue, combines with the Dell SE2722H’s adjustable tilt so that you can study and work for several hours at a time.

For students who need a new monitor to go with their upgraded desktop computers, or a larger screen compared to laptop displays, the Dell SE2722H is a solid choice. It’s an even better option with Dell’s offer that lowers the 27-inch monitor’s screen by $65, down to $185 from its original price of $250. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you want the Dell SE2722H in time for the start of the new school year, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More monitor deals

If your schoolwork requires a more advanced monitor, or if the Dell SE 2722H is still beyond your budget after Dell’s discount, don’t worry. There are other offers out there from various retailers, and to help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can take advantage of right now.

