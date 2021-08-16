  1. Deals
This Dell 27-inch monitor is so cheap today it could be a mistake

A 27-inch Dell monitor with a man in a dynamic pose on the screen.

If you think you’re all set for the new school year after taking advantage of desktop computer deals and laptop deals like Dell XPS deals, think again if you haven’t purchased the necessary peripherals, including those available from monitor deals. For a desktop monitor that won’t break the bank, check out the Dell SE2722H, which Dell is selling with a $65 discount that brings its price down to just $185 from its original price of $250.

There are a couple of Dell monitors in Digital Trends’ best monitors for 2021, and the quality of the brand can also be seen in the Dell SE2722H. The monitor features a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details and bright colors, and slim bezels for an expanded view on whatever’s in the display. When taking a break from your studies, the monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology for tear-free visuals during gaming, with a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz and fast response time of up to 4ms.

The monitor is compact, and comes with a built-in power supply unit and cable holder, for reduced clutter on your desktop. The ComfortView feature, which reduces blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue, combines with the Dell SE2722H’s adjustable tilt so that you can study and work for several hours at a time.

For students who need a new monitor to go with their upgraded desktop computers, or a larger screen compared to laptop displays, the Dell SE2722H is a solid choice. It’s an even better option with Dell’s offer that lowers the 27-inch monitor’s screen by $65, down to $185 from its original price of $250. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you want the Dell SE2722H in time for the start of the new school year, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If your schoolwork requires a more advanced monitor, or if the Dell SE 2722H is still beyond your budget after Dell’s discount, don’t worry. There are other offers out there from various retailers, and to help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can take advantage of right now.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$300 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Element 27-Inch 1080p Monitor

$130 $180
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its large 27-inch full HD IPS panel and HDMI and VGA inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$450 $600
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell
Includes remote

Samsung M5 Series 27M50A 27-inch 1080p Smart Monitor with Streaming TV

$220 $250
With its built-in smart streaming capabilities (yes, just like a smart TV), the Samsung M5 Series 27-inch monitor is perfect for those who like to enjoy entertainment on their computers.
Buy at Newegg

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$400 $540
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct
