If you’ve used up most of your budget in upgrading your CPU, you should take advantage of today’s discounts to purchase a monitor that will give justice to your computer’s increased processing power. It’s Green Monday, one of the busiest shopping days in the retail industry, so there are a lot more monitor deals to choose from. If you’re having trouble deciding, you might want to go with the 27-inch Dell SE2722H, which is available from Dell for just $190, down $60 from its original price of $250.

Monitors with screen sizes of 27 inches diagonally are becoming increasingly popular, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, and the Dell SE2722H fits the bill with its Full HD display and up to 75Hz refresh rate. With its slim bezels, there will be fewer distractions when you’re using the monitor, and with AMD’s FreeSync technology that’s also found in the best monitors, you can enjoy tear-free visuals when you’re playing video games. You have the option of connecting the monitor to your CPU through a VGA or HDMI port, or use both ports and easily switch between two different input sources such as a desktop computer and a gaming console.

The 27-inch Dell SE2722H helps reduce the clutter on your desk through its built-in power supply unit and cable holder, and you can easily tilt it until you find the perfect viewing angle. To make things even more comfortable, the monitor is equipped with Dell’s ComfortView feature that minimizes blue light emissions that can harm your eyes and cause fatigue, in addition to the flicker-free, anti-glare screen. This will help professionals working from home, gamers playing for several hours at a time, and families that love to jump into movie marathons.

Don’t settle for a basic monitor when you can get a decent display for much cheaper than usual this Green Monday. The 27-inch Dell SE2722H is a solid choice for just $190, after a $60 discount to its original price of $250. The deal’s availability is unclear, and it can end at any moment. If you’re already looking forward to browsing the internet, playing video games, and watching streaming content on the 27-inch Dell SE2722H, then act fast.

