Dell Small Business Labor Day Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

The curtain is falling on summer, and Labor Day sales are here, giving bargain hunters the best chance (until Prime Day and Black Friday, at least) to score juicy discounts on home essentials, computers, and more as we settle back into our school and work routines. Now is also a precarious time for small businesses, freelancers, and people working from home, given everything that’s been going on this year.

If you are among that large (and growing) number of professionals and need some new gear for your business or home office, Dell can help. The Dell Small Business Labor Day Sale is slashing prices on desktop PCs, laptops, and other office essentials. There’s a ton of stuff available, but to help you out, we’ve already sorted through it all to bring you our top five favorite picks from the event.

Dell S2721HSX 27-Inch 1080p Monitor — $210, was $280

Even the beefiest desktop PC is only as good as the monitor it’s hooked up to. The display is, after all, your visual interface for all that hardware. A quality monitor will greatly enhance your experience, and at 27 inches, the Dell S2721HSX monitor gives you a nice big picture and plenty of screen real estate for work and multi-tasking. The nearly bezel-less display is fully adjustable for tilting, swiveling, and rotating, and its crisp IPS panel has a Full HD 1080p resolution.

The Dell Small Business Labor Day sale is your chance to grab this affordable 27-inch monitor for $210 after a nice $70 discount.

Dell Vostro 14 3490 Laptop — $569, was $1,041

The Dell name was built on its no-nonsense workhorse PCs, and while the Vostro name might be overshadowed in popularity by other Dell lines like the Inspiron and XPS, it nonetheless features some great (not to mention budget-friendly) machines like the Vostro 14 3490. This 14-inch Windows laptop has everything you need in a modern computer at a price that’s easy to agree with: It runs on a 10th-generation Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and for storage, you get a snappy 256GB solid-state drive. Those are perfect specs for work, study, and general everyday use.

This configuration retails for $1,041, but the Dell Small Business Labor Day sale lets you grab it for a much cheaper $569.

Dell Latitude 3510 Laptop — $659, was $1,056

Along with the Inspiron line, Dell’s Latitude family of computers has been a staple in the Windows laptop market for years. The Latitude 3510 is no slouch if you need a basic but solid laptop for freelancing or remote work: It’s 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU and 4GB of DDR4 RAM are fine specs for daily use, while its nice big 500GB 7,200rpm hard drive gives you more storage space than you’ll find on most cheap laptops (and it’s much faster than the 5,400rpm hard drives of yesteryear). It also comes loaded with Windows 10 Pro right out of the box so you can get to work within minutes of powering it on for the first time.

A $397 savings for the Dell Small Business Labor Day Sale knocks this 15-inch Latitude business laptop down to $659 while this offer lasts.

Dell Precision 3630 Tower Workstation — $679, was $1,089

Laptops are great for portability, but if you don’t absolutely need a computer you can carry with you, then a good desktop tower is still the best setup for a small business or home office. Pair the Dell Precision 3630 with the 27-inch monitor above and you’re well on your way toward the perfect remote workstation: This desktop PC packs and Intel Core i5-9500 six-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a fat 1TB 7,200rpm HDD, and unlike most cheap computers, the Precision 3630 tower even delivers some dedicated graphics power with its Radeon Pro WX 2100 GPU. It won’t have you gaming in 4K Ultra HD, but for light gaming and tasks like video rendering, a discrete GPU is a great thing to see (especially at this low price).

For the Dell Small Business Labor Day Sale, this solid desktop computer tower can be yours for just $679 — a $410 savings. As a nice little bonus, it even includes a wired mouse and keyboard right in the box.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 Laptop — $699, was $880

One of the major trade-offs you make when buying a laptop instead of a desktop PC is display size, which is the price you pay for a computer you can carry around with you. That said, a nice 17-inch laptop like this Dell Inspiron 3000 is a nice way to strike the balance between screen real estate and portability. Its 17.3-inch 1080p display is a great “desktop replacement” size for work and multitasking, but at just under an inch thick and weighing barely more than six pounds, the Inspiron 17 isn’t too bulky to slip into a backpack or shoulder bag. It’s no less impressive once you look under the hood, where you’ll find a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD — the best specs of any laptop on our roundup.

Better still? This beefy laptop still manages comes in at a very affordable $699 after the Dell Small Business Labor Day Sale gives you the chance to grab it for a $181 discount.

