Dell is known for making some of the best laptops both for personal and professional use. If you are on the lookout for discounts on its small business laptops, check out its semi-annual sale. This event lets you save up to $522 on the new Vostro 15 5590. Grab this incredible chance to upgrade your work computers for less. Enjoy a 45% discount on the Vostro 15 5590 when you order from Dell’s website today. Instead of $1,141, you will only have to pay $619 for one. You can even pay in monthly installments of $19 when you apply for a Dell Business credit card. And if you need a smaller laptop, you can also get the usually $780 Vostro 14 3000 for only $539 during this sale.

Dell Vostro 15 5590:

Dell Vostro 14 3000:

The new Dell Vostro 15 5590 is built for small businesses. This 15-inch laptop provides you with the best combination of Windows features essential to your work. One of these functions is the Dell Mobile Connect, which lets you integrate your Android smartphone to your Vostro laptop so you can make calls, send texts, get notifications, and interact with your favorite apps from your computer.

Securing your business’ sensitive information is hardwired into the Dell Vostro 15 5590. It has the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 installed directly on the motherboard, which creates and stores passwords and encryption keys. This commercial-grade security chip verifies that the computer has not been tampered before booting up. And since it is hardware-based, it is less likely to be hacked via malware compared to software security.

Dell understands how important virtual meetings can be. They made the Vostro 15 5590 conducive for on-the-go conferences by installing a smaller and better camera. This small business laptop also comes with Waves MaxxAudio technology for a real immersive audio experience that lets you catch every word. All these components are supported by the pre-installed SmartByte software, which ensures that video-conferencing applications receive network bandwidth priority for outstanding clarity.

Pay only $619 instead of $1,141 for each Vostro 15 5590 you order on Dell’s website today. This deal saves you $522 on a recent small business laptop model. But if you choose to cut costs for the meantime, you can always get the Vostro 14 3000 at $539 each.

