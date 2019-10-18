Dell slashes up to 45% off on all-in-one wireless printers for small businesses

The right small business printer is key for running your business. If you’re a professional looking for a home or office printer, Dell has a sale on a long list of top-notch printers. The printers range from basic desktop printers to large single-roll printers and include multi-function and Wi-Fi enabled devices. Whether you’re looking for inkjet or color laser printers, you’ll find them on sale right now, but hurry because the sale only runs until October 28.

Xerox Phaser 6510/DN Color Laser Printer — $219 ($180 off)

The best deal is on the Xerox Phaser 6510/DN Color Laser Printer, which is regularly priced at $399. The sale price is $219, which is a 45% discount and saves you $180. Shipping is free on this printer, as it is with many on this list. The Phaser 6510 is a color printer that prints on both legal and letter-sized paper at up to 30ppm (pages per minute). Other features include two-sided printing, USB/Ethernet ports, 250-sheet tray, and 50-sheet multi-purpose tray.

The Xerox Phaser 6510 is ready to go right out of the box. It boasts a fantastic image quality because it utilizes smaller toner particles. Easy connectivity to all types of devices, including mobile, allows you to print emails, photos, and documents. The Embedded Web Server means you can easily manage your printer from anywhere, and the security features ensure your documents stay safe.

Lexmark C2535dw Color Duplex Laser Printer — $259 ($170 off)

The next best deal is the Lexmark C2535dw Color Duplex Laser Printer. The list price for this printer is $429, but it is on sale for $259, which is a savings of almost 40%. The Lexmark prints up to 35ppm, features two-sided printing, comes with built-in Wi-Fi, and allows you to print in black only when the color toner runs out. The printer is sturdy and durable with a steel frame and a paper feeding system that handles diverse types and sizes of media.

Other features include a front-panel power button, USB port, 2.4-inch color LCD screen with keypad, and secure browser-based device management. The device is energy efficient and boasts security features to help keep your information safe.

Here is the list of deals that Dell is featuring:

Epson WF-C5710 Inkjet Printer — $199 with free shipping

— $199 with free shipping Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DNI Color Laser Printer – Multifunction — $339 with free shipping

— $339 with free shipping Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Duplex Laser Printer — $130

— $130 Lexmark MC2535adwe Color Duplex Laser Printer – Multifunction — $449

— $449 Lexmark MC2640adwe Color Duplex Laser Printer – Multifunction — $714 with free shipping

— $714 with free shipping Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI Color Laser Printer — $249 with free shipping

— $249 with free shipping Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN Color Duplex Network Laser Printer – Multifunction — $319 with free shipping

— $319 with free shipping Xerox VersaLink C400/DN Duplex Network Color Laser Printer — $399 with free shipping

— $399 with free shipping Xerox VersaLink B400/DN Monochrome Duplex Network Laser Printer — $449 with free shipping

— $449 with free shipping Xerox VersaLink C405/DN Color Duplex Network Laser Printer – Multifunction –$649 with free shipping

–$649 with free shipping Xerox VersaLink C600/DN Color Duplex LED Printer – Multifunction — $999 with free shipping

— $999 with free shipping Epson WF-C5290 Inkjet Printer – Wi-Fi — $219 with free shipping

– Wi-Fi — $219 with free shipping Epson WF-M5799 Inkjet Printer – Multifunction Wi-Fi –$239 with free shipping

–$239 with free shipping Epson T3170 Inkjet Printer – Wi-Fi — $895 with free shipping

— $895 with free shipping Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C8690 A3 Color Multifunction Printer — $1,499 with free shipping

— $1,499 with free shipping Epson T5170 Inkjet Printer – Wi-Fi — $1,895 with free shipping

— $1,895 with free shipping Epson T5270 Single Roll Inkjet Printer — $3,195 with free shipping

— $3,195 with free shipping Epson T5270D Inkjet Printer — $4,595 with free shipping

As always, be sure to check out our curated deals page for the latest deals around the web.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations