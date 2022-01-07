The Microsoft Surface laptops are pretty great 2-in-1, and Best buy has some great surface laptop deals for you to checkout, with a minimum $150 discount. On the one hand, you have the Surface Go, which is a nice little 2-in-1 that you can carry with ease thanks to its small size. On the other hand, you have the Surface Studio, which is a bit heftier and built for more serious applications like graphic design.

Surface Laptop Go – $550, was $700

With a 12.4-inch screen and a 10th gen i5-1035G1, the Surface Go is a cute little 2-in-1 that functions just as well as a notebook as it does as a full productivity laptop. The resolution is a little bit peculiar at 1536 x 1024, most probably due to the screen size itself, but it shouldn’t have too much of an effect on you if you’re primarily using it for work. The internal 128GB SSD should be more than enough for your local work files, and the 8GB of RAM means there shouldn’t be any chugging along with multiple tabs open, although certainly don’t overdo it! For just $550, it’s one of the better laptop deals you’ll find today, and the $150 you save can be spent on one of the best external hard drives to help boost your storage.

Surface Laptop Studio – $1,600, was $1,800

The Surface Studio is a more substantial version of the Surface Go — as it should be, given it’s just over double the price. It has a large 14.4-inch touch screen with a 2400 x 1600 resolution, which should cause fewer issues if you want to use it for streaming. The CPU is a more beefed-up 11th generation H35 i5-11300H that should be able to easily handle most high-powered applications. It also has Intel Iris Xe Graphics, as opposed to the usual intel integrated graphics, so you might be able to play some of the less demanding games on the market. It also comes with a slightly larger 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, the latter of which being pretty handy in this day and age of multiple tabs. All in all, for just $1,600, this is one of the better Surface Pro deals that you’re going to find today. Not only that, but you can use your $200 in savings to grab yourself some of the best Surface Pro accessories you can get right now.

