This 4K monitor is $150 off at Dell today

If you’re looking to get the best viewing experience possible from your desktop PC, then getting a 4K monitor is a no-brainer. You’ll see everything on your display in stunning detail, which helps for certain tasks such as content consumption, video editing, and even general productivity chores. However, 4K desktop monitor deals can still get quite pricey, which is why we wanted to share this fantastic offer we saw on Dell today. Right now, you can pick up this 27-inch Dell UltraSharp 4K U2720Q monitor for just $590, which is a $150 discount from the regular price of $740. That’s an incredible price, and you should have this one on your list if you’re on the hunt for a 4K monitor.

The Dell UltraSharp U2720Q monitor is one of the best 4K monitors you can pick up right now for productivity. The 27-inch, 4K UHD panel is impressive to look at, with a pixel density of 163 ppi that gives you a mind-blowing amount of detail. If you’re using it for something like Photoshop or Lightroom, you’ll be able to see your raw images in their full glory. On top of that, this monitor has 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage, a color depth of 1.07 billion colors, a 1300:1 contrast ratio, and an IPS panel, which means you’ll get true-to-life colors. That’s an absolute boon if you’re working in the creative space. If you want to configure your settings, you can use the on-screen Dell Display Manager.

On the back, you’ll find that it supports DisplayPort 1.4, HMDI 2.0, and USB Type-C input. This gives you plenty of flexibility over which connector you want to use and makes it the perfect monitor if you recently picked up Dell laptop deals such as the Dell XPS 13. Many powerful thin-and-light laptops are only equipped with a USB-C port instead of an HDMI port, but that’s no problem for the U2720Q. The port has up to 90W of power delivery, so you can even keep your laptop charged while it’s connected. You also get a handful of USB-A and USB-C output ports on the monitor itself, so you can expand your desktop setup even further with peripherals or additional storage. You’ll get display, battery, and additional outputs with just a single cable.

If this sounds like the ideal monitor for your productivity setup, then there’s no time to waste. Get the Dell UltraSharp U2720Q monitor today at Dell’s website for just $590, which is $150 off the standard price tag of $740. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible because there’s no telling when this deal ends.

