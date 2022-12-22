Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 50% off today

The new year is coming quick, and along with it a great chance to reinvent yourself and your career. If you’re aiming for a work from home life, or already have one, that might mean an upgrade in your equipment to show a commitment in upholding your half of the work from home bargain. Why not do that with one of our favorite Dell work from home laptops while it is on a massive sale? Right now at Dell, you can get the Vostro 3420 for just $559. It is usually priced at $1,113, so you’ll be saving $554 on the purchase. There are also a wide range of discounts on Dell’s basic service and ProSupport plans, as well as the Accidental Damage Service plan, making this the best of our laptop deals to get your work year started on the best foot.

Why you should buy the Vostro 3420

The Vostro 3420 comes ready to serve all modern laptop needs, plus has some extras to get you through the working day. You’ll enjoy a 1080p backlit screen that comes TÜV Rheinland certified for viewer comfort and reduced blue light. It’s got an 8GB memory capacity and uses an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which means you’ll be able to use any work program you need, plus have some power left over for post-work entertainment. While the nature of remote work typically entails a ton of cloud storage, there’s always the occasional pdf or contract to download. Don’t worry, the Vostro 3420’s 256 GB solid state drive will handle it. Finally, you’ve got slots galore, including 3 USB ports and HDMI capability among others. There’s even a headphone jack!

This far, we’re still in the realm of an ordinary laptop. What makes the Vostro 3420 a great laptop for professionals is the extra touches. First and foremost, it comes with a 30 fps HD webcam with an embedded microphone, so you can own your next Zoom meeting. Then you’ve got immediate access to Windows 11 Pro, which adds additional Microsoft Teams integration and security over the standard Windows 11 setup. Speaking of security, the Vostro 3420 also comes equipped with Trusted Platform Module 2.0, a tech that scans your computer on bootup to detect changes that even the best antivirus software might’ve missed.

The Vostro 3420 is a laptop with a lot going on for it, so we encourage you to buy now while it is practically 50% off. Again, it is $554 off of the original price of $1,113, meaning you can get a Vostro 3420 for only $559 while this deal lasts. Alternatively, search through a few of the other Dell laptop deals we’ve found if you want to consider getting something else.

