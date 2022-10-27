Dell’s best business laptop is 46% off for a limited time

Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for decades, and today one of the best Dell laptop deals should catch the eye of business owners and working professionals. The Dell Vostro 3420 is just $789 at Dell right now, which is a nearly 50% discount from its regular price of $1,456. That’s a huge savings of $667, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals you’ll find right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop

Dell is one of the most popular laptop brands, and it’s been so for a long time. It offers a number of laptop models for different types of users. With the Vostro 3420 laptop, Dell has made a laptop suitable for professionals, remote workers, and small-business owners. This powerful laptop is made to compete with the best business laptops. It’s even more affordable than the Apple MacBook Air M2, and offers a few pieces of more impressive internal hardware. As built for this deal, the Vostro 3420 laptop has a 10-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, in addition to Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive. These all combine to provide plenty of power for your daily tasks and plenty of storage space for all of your favorite apps and software.

The Dell Vostro 3420 laptop is designed for productivity. Like all of the best laptops, it has a super-sharp, immersive display. It’s a Full HD resolution screen that’s great for both business and play — at the end of a long work day it makes a great place to sit down with a movie. When it comes to the more technical needs of your work day, the Vostro 3420 features commercial-grade security via a chip installed on the motherboard. This verifies that the computer has not been tampered with before booting up and protects your data against external software attacks. It also has a top-notch webcam and microphone built-in, which makes the Vostro 3420 great for remote workers and a great alternative to the best laptops for videoconferencing.

