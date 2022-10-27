 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s best business laptop is 46% off for a limited time

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.

Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for decades, and today one of the best Dell laptop deals should catch the eye of business owners and working professionals. The Dell Vostro 3420 is just $789 at Dell right now, which is a nearly 50% discount from its regular price of $1,456. That’s a huge savings of $667, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals you’ll find right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop

Dell is one of the most popular laptop brands, and it’s been so for a long time. It offers a number of laptop models for different types of users. With the Vostro 3420 laptop, Dell has made a laptop suitable for professionals, remote workers, and small-business owners. This powerful laptop is made to compete with the best business laptops. It’s even more affordable than the Apple MacBook Air M2, and offers a few pieces of more impressive internal hardware. As built for this deal, the Vostro 3420 laptop has a 10-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, in addition to Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive. These all combine to provide plenty of power for your daily tasks and plenty of storage space for all of your favorite apps and software.

The Dell Vostro 3420 laptop is designed for productivity. Like all of the best laptops, it has a super-sharp, immersive display. It’s a Full HD resolution screen that’s great for both business and play — at the end of a long work day it makes a great place to sit down with a movie. When it comes to the more technical needs of your work day, the Vostro 3420 features commercial-grade security via a chip installed on the motherboard. This verifies that the computer has not been tampered with before booting up and protects your data against external software attacks. It also has a top-notch webcam and microphone built-in, which makes the Vostro 3420 great for remote workers and a great alternative to the best laptops for videoconferencing.

While it regularly costs $1,456, the Dell Vosro 3420 laptop is just $789 at Dell right now. That’s a savings of $667, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.
Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speaker is $50 off at Dell of all places
The Google Nest Audio.
Don’t miss your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $250
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Another day, another Dell deal: Save $150 on the new XPS 13 2-in-1
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
This is your excuse to buy Samsung’s futuristic Frame QLED TV
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.
The best Apple Black Friday deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021
The best Black Friday iPad deals for 2022
Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop just got a massive $700 price cut
Dell XPS 17 Video Editing
Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299
iPad Pro 2020 Screen
Best vacuum cleaner deals for October 2022
Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best Nintendo Switch game deals for November 2022
Mario twirls his cap in front of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey.
Save $250 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop when you shop today
A woman sitting at a desk using the HP Envy.