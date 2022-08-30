Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510

Dell laptop deals are plentiful, but it’s still rare to see one that’s so deeply discounted. In the case of the Dell Vostro 3510, you’re getting a lot for your money. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. Additionally, you also get the benefit of a great display. Dell consistently offers great screens, which is why it’s one of the best laptop brands at the moment. In this case, you get a 15.6-inch full HD screen with an LED-backlit display with narrow borders meaning it doesn’t take up as much room as you would expect.

Designed to be one of the best business laptops around, the Dell Vostro 3510 offers a great battery life that means it’ll last you all day long. Thanks to Express Charge, a quick one-hour of plugin time gives you back an 80% charge. For regular use, the Dell Vostro 3510 also offers up a large touchpad, 6.4% bigger keycaps than the previous generation, plus you get a lift hinge so you can enjoy more ergonomic wrist angles while you work. The hinge also means your device stays cooler thanks to increased airflow. This might not be one of the best laptops overall, but it’s great for business purposes and all-day use. If you simply want a reliable system while you work, this is a great solution.

Normally priced at $1,113, the Dell Vostro 3510 is down to only $549 right now at Dell. A huge saving of $564, this is an ideal time to buy a reasonably powerful business system to enhance your ability to work on the move.

