This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time

Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510 laptop

Dell’s Vostro 3510 laptop features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, so this machine has all of the power you need to get your work done. With 8GB of RAM, you can also count on the Dell Vostro to run all of your apps at the same time. You can update documents in real time while you’re on video calls, or make presentations seamlessly to your online audience.

The Dell Vostro comes with a 512GB SSD, meaning that you have plenty of room to save all of your work in addition to a bunch of media, like music and photos. If you need to add on even more storage space, no problem. Simply plug an external hard drive into one of its USB 2.0 or 3.2 ports. It also features an HDMI port so you can plug it into a television or other external display. While you’re upgrading your home office, you may to consider pairing your Dell Vostro 3510 with one of the best monitors to give yourself plenty of extra screen real estate for all of your projects and conference calls.

If you’ve be waiting for the right deal to come along to make some big changes to your work-from-home setup, there’s no time like the present to bring home a new Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for only $629, which is a pretty substantial markdown from its original price of $1,213. This is a limited-time offer, though, so don’t miss your chance to save $584 on this awesome business laptop.

