Dell’s bestselling work-from-home laptop is $550 off today

For anyone looking for a well-made business laptop, we’ve spotted one of the best laptop deals at the moment. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop direct from Dell and save $564 off the usual price. Normally priced at $1,113, the Dell Vostro 3510 is reduced to $549 for a limited time only. With all the hardware you need for working on the move or from home, it comes with Windows 11 Pro ready installed for business needs. Here’s why it’s such a great deal.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510 laptop

Dell laptop deals are usually pretty good value and that’s certainly the case with the Dell Vostro 3510. It’s designed well for people who need a good laptop to work from home. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. For the average person dealing with plenty of documents, that’s the right amount of storage, although anyone with higher demands may wish for more such as if they deal with a lot of images.

Alongside that, the Dell Vostro 3510 has an attractive 15.6-inch full HD screen with an LED-backlit panel and narrow borders so it’s far from distracting. Great displays are one of the many reasons why Dell is one of the best laptop brands around and that’s certainly part of the reason why the Dell Vostro 3510 is appealing. Additionally, the laptop offers fast-charging support so you can get from 0% to 80% in just an hour using Express Charge. It also offers a large touchpad, 6.4% bigger keycaps than the previous model, plus there’s a lift hinge so you gain more ergonomic wrist angles while you work. The keyboard also has a 10-key numeric keypad plus a calculator key so it’s easily one of the best laptops for work purposes. It’s all well-designed so if you need to type up lots of documents or enter a lot of figures, the Dell Vostro 3510 is capable of simplifying the process compared to other laptops.

Normally priced at $1,113, the Dell Vostro 3510 is down to $549 for a limited time only at Dell. A considerable saving of $564, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a good quality business laptop for working from home. Buy it now before the deal ends.

