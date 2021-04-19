If you’re planning to buy a new laptop, you’ll surely find an offer that matches your requirements and budget among the laptop deals that are available. Dell is one of the highly recommended brands for computers, with Dell laptop deals featuring significant savings on reliable machines. A good example is the $598 discount for the Dell Vostro 5402, which lowers the laptop’s price to $729 from its original price of $1,327.

The Dell Vostro 5402 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, for a laptop that’s capable of running the latest apps with ease. You won’t get frustrated by slowdowns and crashes when running several apps at once for multitasking purposes. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, for ample space for your essential software and important files.

The sleek design of the Dell Vostro 5402 is also durable, as it passes 14 military-grade tests, ensuring that the laptop will be able to withstand real-world conditions. Its 14-inch Full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution offers crisp clarity and brilliant colors, while the narrow bezels maximize the surface area to make the display look even larger. If you’re planning to use the Dell Vostro 5402 for online meetings and classes, its high-quality HD camera and Waves MaxxAudio Pro suite of technologies will help you actively participate in the conversation.

Whether you’re working long hours or binge watching your favorite shows on streaming services, the Dell Vostro 5402 won’t overheat, with an intelligent thermal system that detects where the laptop is placed, such as on your lap or on a desk, and selects the appropriate thermal profile to keep it cool. The laptop’s drop hinge helps with this by slightly lifting it off the surface when open past a 135-degree angle for improved air circulation, in addition to providing a more comfortable typing position.

When it’s time for an upgrade, the Dell Vostro 5402 is a solid choice. Dell is practically giving away the laptop at $598 off, bringing its price down to just $729 from its original price of $1,327. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you think the Dell Vostro 5402 is the perfect companion for your daily tasks, then you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



