Dell’s best business laptop is over $800 off for a limited time

This deal happens to be one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find anywhere, as right now at Dell, the Vostro 5410 laptop is being offered for $879, saving you over $800 against the regular $1,684 price. So without a doubt, it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up a business laptop by one of the best laptop brands.

If you’re looking for a high-performing business laptop with adequate storage for browsing the internet, making video calls, and running several office productivity applications, you’ll love the Dell Vostro 14-inch 5410 laptop. This 11th-generation Windows 11 Pro laptop with an upgradeable Intel Core i5 processor has 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive, good enough for working hybrid and meeting typical office tasks, including writing up documents, building spreadsheets, and creating presentations. You can also upgrade the memory to 16GB and SSD to 512GB while enjoying up to four ports accommodating different USB types and external storage drives. There’s also dedicated Intel Iris Xe Graphics for gaming, content editing, and optimal visual experience.

This business laptop is built to give you a smooth workflow, with features like the four-sided narrow borders on the 14-inch screen maximizing the display area, and the thermal system that makes sure air circulates underneath the laptop. Its ExpressCharge ups your battery level to 80% within an hour, allowing you to work without being tethered to an outlet. Also, the sleek titan gray Dell Vostro 5410 laptop comes with a 12-month subscription to the McAfee security system, so you can be sure that your data stays protected. This business laptop’s privacy shutter protects you from accidental embarrassments by blocking the webcam when you’re not using it. Also, its backlit keyboard is spill-resistant, and has larger pitch keys for comfortable typing.

But what’s most exciting right now is that Dell is offering the fast-performing Dell Vostro 5410 laptop with expandability options for only $879. This laptop previously sold for $1,684, meaning that you’ll save over $800 if you buy it now. One thing you should note, though, is that while this deal is one of the best laptop deals you’ll find this month, it’s only for a limited time. So if you want to own a Dell Vostro 5410 laptop, click that Buy Now button before it’s too late.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations