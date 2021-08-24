  1. Deals
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 off today

By
The Dell Vostro 5510 laptop, with a colorful image on its screen.

If you’re an employee who’s working from home, you should always keep an eye out for laptop deals that will let you upgrade your computer. Your productivity is tied to your laptop’s performance, so you might want to invest in a laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks. It’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals, which include this $671 discount for the Dell Vostro 5510, bringing the laptop’s price down to a more affordable $799 from its original price of $1,470.

The Dell Vostro 5510 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of multitasking between several productivity apps without any signs of slowdown. The laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can certainly connect a bigger screen from desktop monitor deals if it’s too small for your liking, but the Dell Vostro 5510’s display is already a joy to work with.

Dell, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best laptops, includes a redesigned thermal system in the Dell Vostro 5510 that keeps the laptop cool with dual heat pipes and more fan blades, so it’s always running at peak performance. The laptop also features USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports, so the accessories that you’ve purchased from the likes of wireless mouse deals remain compatible.

You shouldn’t go cheap with your work-from-home laptop, as you need a machine like the Dell Vostro 5510 if you want to stay productive. The laptop’s an attractive option if you’re looking for an upgrade because of Dell’s $671 discount, which lowers its price to $799 from its original price of $1,470. The deal won’t last forever though, so if you want to make sure that you get the Dell Vostro 5510 for nearly half its usual price, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Vostro 5510 is the perfect laptop for your work-from-home needs, but feel free to check out what other Dell laptops are on sale. To help you compare products, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go to the websites of other retailers.

With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,352 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $1,000
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage are all you need in a laptop, and the Inspiron 14 7000 offers just that and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (11th Gen Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$310 $519
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of the new 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs. It's basic, but it'll get the job done.
Buy at Dell

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet.
Buy at Dell
