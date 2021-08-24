Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 off today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re an employee who’s working from home, you should always keep an eye out for laptop deals that will let you upgrade your computer. Your productivity is tied to your laptop’s performance, so you might want to invest in a laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks. It’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals, which include this $671 discount for the Dell Vostro 5510, bringing the laptop’s price down to a more affordable $799 from its original price of $1,470.

The Dell Vostro 5510 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of multitasking between several productivity apps without any signs of slowdown. The laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can certainly connect a bigger screen from desktop monitor deals if it’s too small for your liking, but the Dell Vostro 5510’s display is already a joy to work with.

Dell, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best laptops, includes a redesigned thermal system in the Dell Vostro 5510 that keeps the laptop cool with dual heat pipes and more fan blades, so it’s always running at peak performance. The laptop also features USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports, so the accessories that you’ve purchased from the likes of wireless mouse deals remain compatible.

You shouldn’t go cheap with your work-from-home laptop, as you need a machine like the Dell Vostro 5510 if you want to stay productive. The laptop’s an attractive option if you’re looking for an upgrade because of Dell’s $671 discount, which lowers its price to $799 from its original price of $1,470. The deal won’t last forever though, so if you want to make sure that you get the Dell Vostro 5510 for nearly half its usual price, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

The Dell Vostro 5510 is the perfect laptop for your work-from-home needs, but feel free to check out what other Dell laptops are on sale. To help you compare products, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go to the websites of other retailers.

