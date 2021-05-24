Dell Vostro 5510 laptop price was slashed by over $750 today

There’s no shortage of laptop deals from various manufacturers and retailers, but if you want to buy from one of the most trusted names in the industry, you should take a look at Dell laptop deals. Some of these offers come from Dell itself, such as this $764 discount for the Dell Vostro 5510 that brings the laptop’s price down to just $949 from its original price of $1,713, for a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.

The Vostro brand is a line of computers that’s designed for small businesses, but the Dell Vostro 5510 is also a solid choice for professionals and students who want powerful performance from their laptop. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card, so it won’t have any trouble running even the most demanding apps. There also won’t be any crashes or slowdowns if you’ll be multitasking between several apps.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the Dell Vostro 5510 displays vivid colors and crisp details, which is perfect not just for working on your daily tasks such as presentations and multimedia content, but also for watching movies and playing video games whenever you take a break. The laptop’s spill-resistant keyboard with large keys makes it comfortable to type, to help you stay productive.

With its redesigned thermal system that includes dual heat pipes, additional fan blades, and a drop hinge that allows more air to flow underneath the laptop, you can use the Dell Vostro 5510 for hours without worrying about overheating. If you need to use it while on the move, you can quickly replenish the laptop’s battery with its ExpressCharge technology, which recharges up to 80% of its maximum charge in an hour.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell Vostro 5510 if you want to buy a new laptop, as its specifications and features will provide a smooth and snappy computing experience. The choice is even more of a no-brainer with Dell’s $764 discount for the laptop, lowering its price to just $949 from its original price of $1,713. There’s no telling how long stocks will last and when the deal will end though, so if you’re sold on the Dell Vostro 5510 and you want to buy the laptop for less than $1,000, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

