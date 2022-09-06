Performance and portability are must-have features when shopping for the best laptop deals, and Dell is stepping up with a discount for anybody looking for a laptop that can compete with the best work-from-home laptops. The Dell Vostro 3510 is seeing a massive discount at Dell, and can currently be purchased for just $729. That’s a savings of $627 from its regular price of $1,356, and free shipping is included with your purchase as well.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510 laptop

For decades Dell has made high-quality laptops, with various lineups intended to fulfill the computing needs of various users. With the Vostro 3510 laptop, Dell is making a device for all working professionals who like to take their work on the go. It has all of the performance capabilities most workers will need, with a quad-core Intel i7 processor and 8GB of system RAM to carry your workload through the day. Activities like working with spreadsheets, word processing, and interacting with the digital world are a breeze for the Vostro 3510, and Intel UHD graphics makes things like videoconferencing and creative work snappy and responsive as well. In fact, with its HD webcam and integrated microphone, the Dell Vostro 3510 makes good competition for many of the best laptops for videoconferencing.

The Vostro 3510 laptop has a lot of features that simply make the experience of using it more comfortable and convenient without drawing much attention to itself. It gets great battery life throughout the day and has fast-charging technology, which allows it to go from a 0% charge to 80% in just one hour, so you’ll never have to worry about getting stranded at an outlet for long if you manage to run the battery dry. The Vostro 3510 also has large keycaps and a large touchpad, both of which make long days at the computer more comfortable, and a lift hinge with more ergonomics for different wrist angles makes the experience of working on the Vostro 3510 less physically straining. All of the best laptops provide features that suit the needs of specific users, and the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great option for working professionals, remote workers, entrepreneurs, and even creatives.

