Dell’s best business laptop is $755 off today!

So many of us have taken our work-from-home situation and turned it into a work-from-anywhere situation over the last two years. If this sounds familiar, then you may want to take note of one of our favorite Dell laptop deals that’s happening right now. Dell is offering the Vostro 5620 16-inch laptop for a whopping 45% off today, down $755 from its original price of $1,684, bringing your total down to only $929. Laptop deals like this don’t come around often, which is why this one in particular caught our attention.

Dell’s Vostro 5620 laptop was made to get the job done and then some. It features a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which runs up to 4.7GHz turbo. That’s crazy fast, and its 16GB of DDR4 memory don’t hurt either! This machine comes complete with a 512GB solid-state drive, which should give you plenty of space to bring your music, photos, and just about anything else along with you when you’re on the go. The 16:10 aspect ratio of the screen means that you’ll have the most screen real estate possible, which is ideal for all of your business needs, from preparing presentations to creating spreadsheets and so much more.

In today’s day and age, so much of our work gets done via Zoom and other video conferencing apps, which is why the Dell Vostro 5620 was made to bring you crystal clear sound, thanks to its dual mic and AI that reduces background noise. Its Full HD webcam comes with wide dynamic range and temporal noise reduction to make sure that you are always making your best impression. For connectivity, it comes with two USB-A ports, one USB-C port and one HDMI port, as well as a headset jack and an SD card reader, so no matter what project you’re working on, you are sure to always be connected.

The Dell Vostro is perfect to bring your work on the go, but if you’d also like to use it on your desk at home, be sure to check out some of our picks for the best desktop monitor deals to really make sure you’re getting the most out of your new machine. Marked down to only $929 from its original price of $1,684, it’s hard to ignore a $755 discount and the chance to make the whole world your office.

