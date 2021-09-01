  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell’s best work laptop is over 50% off right now – but hurry!

By
Dell Vostro 7500 on White Background

To perform as well as you can in the office, you need to have the best possible computer. You need laptop deals with high-end internal specifications, tons of storage space, a sleek design, and long-term reliability. Home office deals like this can be expensive, so we want to tell you about one of the biggest Dell laptop deals of the year. If you head to Dell’s website, you’ll find the powerful Vostro 7500 Laptop on sale for just $959. That’s a massive $968 off the original price of $1,927, which is more than 50% off! This is one of the best bang-for-the-buck Dell laptop deals you’ll see all year.

One of the big reasons we often consider Dell to be one of the best laptop brands is the price-to-performance ratio of their devices, and the Dell Vostro 7500 is one of their best value picks yet. It’s equipped with a monstrous 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 6 cores, clocking in at up to 5.0 GHz, paired with 8GB of memory. That should handle anything from simple daily tasks to processor-intensive applications like video editing. There’s also 256GB of fast, solid-state memory, perfect for storing all your important work documents and software in one place. You can rest easy knowing that your files and workflow will be secure thanks to the durable military-grade construction that makes it resistant to daily use.

If you’re working from home, you’ll be glad to know it has an HDMI port so that you can upgrade your home office setup at any time with desktop monitor deals. Alternatively, you can use the 15-inch 1080p panel with 300 nits of brightness and thin bezels. Alongside the video output, there are many additional input options as well. There’s a Micro SD card reader, a USB Type-C slot, a headphone jack, and Bluetooth support if you need to pair it to your wireless earbuds. Of course, this laptop isn’t just a workhorse; once the workday is over, it’s a great gaming machine as well. It’s equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card with 4GB of VRAM, which means it can run all of the most popular competitive titles and even some modern, graphically demanding games.

Not only can this laptop perfectly handle the daily grind of your work, but it’s also a great after-work device as well. It’s powerful, packed with features, and built to last. And with the current discount slashing more than 50% off the original price, it offers insane value. You can get the Dell Vostro 7500 right now from Dell at just $959, which is down $968 from the original price of $1,927. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, since there’s no telling when Dell will shut this deal down!

More Dell laptop deals

While the Dell Vostro 7500 is a fantastic laptop for both work and play, you might be looking for something different. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Dell laptop deals from across the internet.

With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $1,000
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage are all you need in a laptop, and the Inspiron 14 7000 offers just that and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$902 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (11th Gen Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$310 $519
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of the new 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs. It's basic, but it'll get the job done.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$833 $950
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE35'

Dell Vostro 15 7000 Small Business Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti)

$849 $1,713
Dell's 15-inch high-performance laptop with a stylish, sophisticated design features 10th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX Graphics on select models.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,113 $1,300
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM) - Amazon Renewed

$1,170
Need a new laptop for work and play? This deal on a Dell XPS 13 will sort you out with its blazing 10th-generation i7 processor and beautiful UHD+ display.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$989 $1,269
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (11th gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,225 $1,520
This deal bags you an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that doubles as a tablet, making it perfect for carrying on the go or sitting down to some serious work and play.
Buy at Dell

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $274
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPad stands for 2021

Man using iPad at a table with an iPad stand.

The Pixel 6’s wireless charging speeds reportedly go up to 23 watts

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrades still on track for this year

Holding a gun to an enemy in Cyberpunk 2077

Hitman 2, Overcooked, and Predator coming to PlayStation Plus

hitman 2 playstation plus screenshot

GPUs could become Trojan horses for future cyberattacks

nvidia ampere gpu could destroy xbox series x rtx 2080 super review feature

The 100 best Android apps (September 2021)

best Android apps

Spotify now powers Delta Air Lines’ seatback music

Spotify on Delta Air Lines In-Flight Entertainment.

One of the internet’s largest networks chooses AMD CPUs over Intel’s

AMD Epyc processor in a server.

Microsoft’s September 22 event could reveal Surface Duo 2, new Surface Laptop

Microsoft Corporate VP of Devices Panos Panay holding up a Surface Book.

Qualcomm builds on aptX Adaptive with aptX Lossless

Teens with headphones playing video games.

Amazon is practically giving away the Ring Video Doorbell 3 today

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

Final Fantasy XIII is coming to Xbox Game Pass, while Red Dead Online is leaving

Lightning prepares to attack an enemy.

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.