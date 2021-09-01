Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

To perform as well as you can in the office, you need to have the best possible computer. You need laptop deals with high-end internal specifications, tons of storage space, a sleek design, and long-term reliability. Home office deals like this can be expensive, so we want to tell you about one of the biggest Dell laptop deals of the year. If you head to Dell’s website, you’ll find the powerful Vostro 7500 Laptop on sale for just $959. That’s a massive $968 off the original price of $1,927, which is more than 50% off! This is one of the best bang-for-the-buck Dell laptop deals you’ll see all year.

One of the big reasons we often consider Dell to be one of the best laptop brands is the price-to-performance ratio of their devices, and the Dell Vostro 7500 is one of their best value picks yet. It’s equipped with a monstrous 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 6 cores, clocking in at up to 5.0 GHz, paired with 8GB of memory. That should handle anything from simple daily tasks to processor-intensive applications like video editing. There’s also 256GB of fast, solid-state memory, perfect for storing all your important work documents and software in one place. You can rest easy knowing that your files and workflow will be secure thanks to the durable military-grade construction that makes it resistant to daily use.

If you’re working from home, you’ll be glad to know it has an HDMI port so that you can upgrade your home office setup at any time with desktop monitor deals. Alternatively, you can use the 15-inch 1080p panel with 300 nits of brightness and thin bezels. Alongside the video output, there are many additional input options as well. There’s a Micro SD card reader, a USB Type-C slot, a headphone jack, and Bluetooth support if you need to pair it to your wireless earbuds. Of course, this laptop isn’t just a workhorse; once the workday is over, it’s a great gaming machine as well. It’s equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card with 4GB of VRAM, which means it can run all of the most popular competitive titles and even some modern, graphically demanding games.

Not only can this laptop perfectly handle the daily grind of your work, but it’s also a great after-work device as well. It’s powerful, packed with features, and built to last. And with the current discount slashing more than 50% off the original price, it offers insane value. You can get the Dell Vostro 7500 right now from Dell at just $959, which is down $968 from the original price of $1,927. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, since there’s no telling when Dell will shut this deal down!

