Dell laptop deals pop up regularly but how often do you see a deal that will save you $1,200 off the usual price? Not often. If you’re looking for a great system for working from home while still being able to take it to the office with you, you need the Dell Vostro 7620. Normally priced at $2,499, it’s currently $1,200 off meaning it’s down to just $1,299 for a limited time only. All Dell deals only run for a short period of time so if you’re keen to save big, it makes sense to hit the buy button now. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 7620

One of the most appealing laptop deals around, the Dell Vostro 7620 is a powerhouse of a system for someone who needs to work on the move. That’s hardly surprising given it’s made by one of the best laptop brands out there, but it’s great to see another option for anyone seeking out one of the best laptops to work more efficiently.

For the money, you get the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory. It’s just what you need to be able to load apps fast, multitask efficiently, and generally get work done quicker than before. The laptop also has 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t need to rely upon cloud storage for storing all your files. It even has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for some light gaming during downtime or for when you need to conduct some video editing.

The Dell Vostro 7620 also looks good thanks to its 16-inch full HD screen with anti-glare technology and 250 nits of brightness. That’s plenty of room for you to have multiple windows open without feeling squashed or restricted. A robust thermal management system ensures you won’t need to worry about overheating during extended sessions, while the laptop still stays looking thin so it’s far from clunky. Having passed 15 military standard tests and being carved from a single block of aluminum, it’s a tough laptop, too, able to handle busy days moving around.

Normally priced at $2,499, the Dell Vostro 7620 is down to $1,299 at Dell as part of its deal of the week. Saving you $1,200, this is an offer not to ignore. Snap it up now before the deal ends to get tremendous value for your money compared to paying the usual price.

