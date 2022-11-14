If you’re working from home, or you’re thinking about shifting to full-time remote work, you need a powerful and dependable laptop that will ensure your productivity — a laptop like the Dell Vostro 7620. You won’t regret investing in this device, especially now that it’s on sale from the early Dell Black Friday deals with a $1,222 discount that more than halves its price to just $969 from $2,191. We’re not sure how long this 55% price cut will last though, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 7620 laptop

For performance that will help you easily accomplish all your daily tasks and major projects, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Vostro 7620. The laptop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 8GB of RAM that Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide recommends as the sweet spot for most people. These specifications, alongside a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, make the Dell Vostro 7620 one of the best laptops that work-from-home employees can buy in terms of value for money.

The Dell Vostro 7620 features a 16-inch Full HD+ screen that provides a clear look at whatever you’re working on, while also serving as a proper display for watching streaming content or playing video games when you’re taking a break. The screen also comes with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces blue light emissions that may cause discomfort to your eyes. In order to keep up with you throughout your shift, the laptop uses a thermal management system that includes two fans, three heat pipes, and four vents, while using advanced algorithms and accelerometers to adapt its power profiles to any situation.

Most of the Black Friday laptop deals that you’ll see on the shopping holiday itself may not match up to this $1,222 discount for the Dell Vostro 7620, which pulls the device’s price down to just $969 from $2,191. Taking advantage of Dell’s early Black Friday deals will also save you from a lot of stress, giving you one more reason to click that Buy Now button immediately. Secure your own Dell Vostro 7620 laptop right now, because there’s a chance that its price will return to normal as soon as tomorrow.

