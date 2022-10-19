If you’re planning to take advantage of the desktop computer deals of Black Friday to purchase a business desktop PC, you actually don’t have to wait. Dell has launched previews of its Black Friday deals, including a $552 discount on the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop computer that slashes its price to $589 from its sticker price of $1,141. It’s unclear how long this offer will last though, so if you want to enjoy the savings that you can get from the upcoming shopping holiday right now, add the desktop PC to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop PC

The advantages of a desktop PC over a laptop include the flexibility of adding a large display through desktop monitor deals, and the option to eventually upgrade components, according to our guide on how to choose a computer. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop PC, though you may not have to think of upgrades right away as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 730. You might want a boost in RAM though — our guide on how much RAM do you need suggests 16GB as a good starting point for desktop PCs — but the 8GB of RAM of the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop PC is serviceable for accomplishing your daily activities.

True to its name, the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop PC features a compact design that’s slimmer than most of the best desktop computers, so you’ll be able to save space on your desk and reduce clutter. The slim body still packs a healthy number of ports though, including HDMI 1.4b and a DisplayPort, plus a 256GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. The desktop computer will be good to go right after you hook it up with the necessary peripherals.

Black Friday is still a month away, but you can already start your shopping with Dell’s offer for the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop PC. It’s currently available for its Black Friday price of $589, which is nearly half its original price of $1,141 after a $552 discount. You need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal though, as we’re pretty sure that it will attract the attention of a lot of shoppers. Finalize your purchase while the price cut is still online.

Editors' Recommendations