This powerful business desktop from Dell is $500 off today

If you think it’s time to upgrade your desktop PC, you’re in luck because the Dell Vostro Tower is currently available in Dell’s desktop computer deals at 44% off. The powerful PC is yours for just $639 compared to its original price of $1,141, for savings of $502. This offer is only available for a limited time, but we’re not sure until when, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase of the Dell Vostro Tower while you can still take advantage of the discount.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro Tower

In terms of performance, the Dell Vostro Tower will be able to keep up with your daily tasks as it’s equipped with the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 8GB of RAM. You can get an extra boost by saving up toward 16GB of RAM, as RAM isn’t that expensive and it’s the easiest component to upgrade in desktop PCs, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell Vostro Tower offers expansion options not just for RAM but also for storage, in case its 256GB SSD will no longer be enough for you in the future.

The Dell Vostro Tower comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can get it up and running shortly after you hook it up to your peripherals. The desktop computer features both an HDMI port and a DisplayPort for assured compatibility with your monitor, and there are multiple USB ports at the front and at the back to let you connect all the accessories that you need. Security is one of the most important features of the best desktop computers, and the Dell Vostro Tower comes with the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 — a security chip on the motherboard that creates and stores passwords and encryption keys, verifies that the PC has not been tampered with before starting up, and protects data against attacks.

The Dell Vostro Tower is the perfect purchase if you’re planning to use it for work-from-home purposes or to help run a small business. It won’t eat much of your budget because it’s available from Dell for just $639, after a 44% discount on its original price of $1,141. With savings of $502, you’ll have some budget left to buy from desktop monitor deals and other accessories that you’ll need for your computer setup. You should hurry and click that Buy Now button as soon as possible though, because this offer for the Dell Vostro Tower may get shelved at any moment.

