Does someone on your list need a new laptop this holiday season? If you want your gifts to arrive before the holidays, now is the best to shop for Dell Laptop Deals and Dell XPS Deals to find the right one for your and yours. Right now, at Dell, you can save $250 on a Dell XPS laptop and have it delivered before the holidays. It’s down to $1,200 from its regular price of $1,450. Those are some huge savings!

For those who want something more substantial than a 13-inch screen, the Dell XPS 15 offers a solid, reliably impressive laptop for work, everyday tasks and all your content needs. While it might not have quite the cache of an Apple Macbook, this laptop can compete on almost every level, for far less.

The newest Dell XPS 15 is great looking, to start with. Its 15-inch screen has razor-thin bezels, offering you the most possible surface area of its 15-inch frame to view, including a 16:10 display aspect ratio. We love the edge-to-edge display and Full HD screen, especially for video — not just our favorite films and shows, but video calls as well. Also, if you’re using this laptop for work or school, there’s an EyeSafe feature that will help save your eyes during extended use.

We love what’s inside, too. The Dell XPS 15 comes loaded within a 9th Generation Intel Core processor, Windows 10 Home, Nvidia GeForce graphics card, and 16 GB memory. All this is backed up by a 256GB hard drive, so you’ve got plenty of room. If your work (or hobbies) are heavy on the visuals, like design or editing work, the 10th-generation Intel Core and Windows 10 operating system, will make sure your system can handle Adobe Photoshop, as well as heavy multitasking. And if gaming is your thing, this computer’s great internals will allow you to switch back and forth from work to the newest games without a worry.

Dell has upped the connectivity on this machine as well. There’s three, count ‘em three, USB-C ports (two with Thunderbolt 3 support) to ensure that your charging and file transfers will be reliable and super fast. There’s also an SD card reader and a headphone audio jack, just in case. Also, there’s the battery, which can last up to 25 hours on Full HD mode while using basic apps (like Word); that’s really impressive (MacBook pro gives you about 13 hours). Finally, there’s a fingerprint sensor, just to add an extra level of security. This laptop really has it all.

The Dell XPS 15 is fast, great looking, and soon to be your workhorse laptop computer. If you want to compare, check out the Dell XPS Deals, but right now, you can save $250 on this Dell XPS 15. It’s only $1,200, down from its regular price of $1,450. Don’t miss it!

