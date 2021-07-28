  1. Deals
This Dell XPS deal is unbelievable — but hurry!

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you should be warned that not all of them will get you a reliable machine. You should stick to trusted brands when buying a new laptop, and Dell XPS deals are highly recommended. The Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops on the market, is currently available from Dell with a $200 discount, bringing its price down to just $900 from its original price of $1,100.

Powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the Dell XPS 13 is capable of running the latest productivity apps and multitasking between several of them. The laptop’s 256GB solid-state drive provides ample storage for your files and software, while dual fans and heat pipes keep its temperature low even after hours of usage to keep the Dell XPS 13 at peak performance.

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops of 2021, partly because of the 13.3-inch display’s 16:10 aspect ratio that makes the screen larger without increasing the laptop’s overall size. The Dell XPS 13’s thin bezels have been influential, as other manufacturers have copied them in their products, and its larger keyboard and touchpad maximize the device’s surface. The laptop is also durable, as it’s cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces, compared with devices that are assembled from multiple pieces.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 if you’re in the market for a new laptop, as you won’t be disappointed in terms of style and performance. It’s an even more attractive choice with Dell’s $200 discount, which lowers the laptop’s price to $900 from its original price of $1,100. There’s a chance that the deal will suddenly disappear, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer.

More Dell XPS deals

There’s a Dell XPS for everyone, so if you don’t like Dell’s offer for the XPS 13, there are other discounts out there — if you know where to look. We’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available to help you with your search for the best laptop that you can buy.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$799
Stay productive on the go with this lightweight, powerhouse that features a convenient and vibrant Full HD touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU)

$2,050 $2,300
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its beefy RTX 3000-series graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,650 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,250
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
