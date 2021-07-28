If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you should be warned that not all of them will get you a reliable machine. You should stick to trusted brands when buying a new laptop, and Dell XPS deals are highly recommended. The Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops on the market, is currently available from Dell with a $200 discount, bringing its price down to just $900 from its original price of $1,100.

Powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the Dell XPS 13 is capable of running the latest productivity apps and multitasking between several of them. The laptop’s 256GB solid-state drive provides ample storage for your files and software, while dual fans and heat pipes keep its temperature low even after hours of usage to keep the Dell XPS 13 at peak performance.

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops of 2021, partly because of the 13.3-inch display’s 16:10 aspect ratio that makes the screen larger without increasing the laptop’s overall size. The Dell XPS 13’s thin bezels have been influential, as other manufacturers have copied them in their products, and its larger keyboard and touchpad maximize the device’s surface. The laptop is also durable, as it’s cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces, compared with devices that are assembled from multiple pieces.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 if you’re in the market for a new laptop, as you won’t be disappointed in terms of style and performance. It’s an even more attractive choice with Dell’s $200 discount, which lowers the laptop’s price to $900 from its original price of $1,100. There’s a chance that the deal will suddenly disappear, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer.

More Dell XPS deals

There’s a Dell XPS for everyone, so if you don’t like Dell’s offer for the XPS 13, there are other discounts out there — if you know where to look. We’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available to help you with your search for the best laptop that you can buy.

