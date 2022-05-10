Grab a Dell XPS 13, 15, or 17 laptop while they’re all on sale

If you’ve been holding out on buying a new laptop, this is the week to finally pull the trigger. The full range of sizes of the Dell XPS lineup is seeing great laptop deals at Dell today. The XPS laptop lineup is known for packing amazing internal specs into go-anywhere ergonomics, and these discounts even include a couple of the touchscreen versions of the XPS laptop models, making them some of the best Dell XPS deals and Dell laptop deals you’ll come across. Read on for more details and to claim a great deal on a Dell XPS laptop today.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,550, was $1,920

The Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is a great laptop if you need the power of a desktop but prefer the hybrid functionality of a tablet, as it features a responsive and immersive 13.4-inch touchscreen. This display reaches 400 nits of brightness, making it a must-have laptop if your work is done under the bright lights of classrooms, coffee shops, or even outside on a sunny day. Like all of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 has a great webcam that makes it a great option for remote workers as well. A fingerprint reader is included for ultimate sign-in security, and the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop even responds to voice commands from up to 14 feet away. A ton of ports make it great for users who want to expand their workspace with an additional monitor, and for content creators and other creatives who do their work with external hard drives.

Dell XPS 15 Touch — $1,900, was $2,300

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or just somebody who likes to do their computing on the go, the Dell XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. This is especially true with this discount at Dell, as this XPS 15 includes a touchscreen, making it a great device if you like to get hands-on with creative work. Dell has managed to pack the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop with an eight-core processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Rounding out the great features of the Dell XPS 15 Touch are a fingerprint scanner, up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a built-in lid sensor that allows you to open the computer and power up in milliseconds.

Dell XPS 17 Touch — $2,330, was $2,850

The largest of the XPS laptop models, the Dell XPS 17 brings an impressive 17-inch, Ultra HD touchscreen to your entertainment and working worlds. Movies present larger and work becomes more convenient with the screen real estate of a 17-inch display, and with a slightly larger frame, the Dell XPS is able to produce longer battery life and house beefier internals. As spec’d for this deal, those internals include an eight-core Intel i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of RAM, and a super speedy 1TB solid-state drive. It’s an impressive device that will suit anyone who likes a little bit more screen real estate to work with, and with a 60Hz refresh rate, it makes as much sense for gamers as it does for busy professionals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations