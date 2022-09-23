A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.

Dell has slashed the price of the Dell XPS 13 to $900, after a $550 discount to its original price of $1,450; the Dell XPS 15 to $1,499, after a $400 discount to its original price of $1,899; and the Dell XPS 17 to $2,449, after a $600 discount to its original price of $3,049. We’re not sure how long these Dell laptop deals will last because of the popularity of these models, so if you see an offer that you like, don’t think twice about taking advantage of it. The device’s price may revert to normal if you take too long before you finalize your purchase.

Dell XPS 13 — $900, was $1,450

Successive models of the Dell XPS 13 have stayed on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops, which is why it should be the first device that you look for when there are laptop deals. The variant that’s on sale from Dell is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, combined with 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point for most users. The number in the Dell XPS 13’s name refers to its 13.3-inch Ultra HD screen, which is surrounded by narrow bezels for minimal distractions. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using it as soon as you get it out of the box, and dual fans and heat pipes that keep its temperature low to maintain peak performance even after several hours.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,499, was $1,899

If you want a slightly larger screen on your laptop compared to that of the Dell XPS 13, go for the Dell XPS 15, which is our first choice among the best 15-inch laptops. With the bigger 15.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, you’ll be able to see more of the project that you’re working on or the show that you’re watching, while Eyesafe technology reduces harmful blue light without sacrificing the screen’s vivid colors. The Dell XPS 15 also promises faster speeds with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide recommends if you’re planning to use the machine for intensive applications or to engage in any form of content creation. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so it’s ready for action as soon as it boots up.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,449, was $3,049

Like the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15, the Dell XPS 17 reigns supreme in its size category as the king of the best 17-inch laptops, while also being tagged as the best Windows-based alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro. Creative professionals and graphic artists will truly appreciate the display’s real estate, as the laptop comes with a 17-inch Ultra HD+ touch display with Eyesafe technology. You won’t experience any slowdowns when you’re multitasking between apps with the Dell XPS 17’s 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. For extra space to save your projects, the laptop features a 1TB SSD, which also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. You also don’t have to worry about overheating because of the laptop’s advanced thermal design, which includes unique dual opposite outlet fans that enable improved airflow.

