There’s not long left to snap up a fantastic laptop deal from Dell. Right now, as part of its back-to-school offers, Dell has massively cut the prices of the Dell XPS 13 and the Dell XPS 15 — for a very limited time only. With $150 off the Dell XPS 13 and $350 off the Dell XPS 15, you’re guaranteed a bargain when it comes to buying one of the best laptops currently out there, but you’re going to need to be quick. As is customary for Dell sales, stock at this price is very limited, so once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you’ll miss out on the best deal we’ve seen in a while. Let’s take a look into why they’re so great. Alternatively, check out the other great Dell XPS deals going on or consult our look at the best laptop deals if you’re considering a different brand of laptop.

Dell XPS 13 — $800, was $950

Considered to be the laptop endgame in our Dell XPS 13 review, the Dell XPS 13 truly is one of the best Dell laptops out there right now. Everything about it oozes class and sophistication at a fantastic price. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of solid-state drive storage. Utilizing a 13.3-inch full HD display, Dell has performed some magic and managed to squeeze it all into an 11-inch form factor, so you get all the benefits of a smaller laptop to carry around while still enjoying a larger and more practical screen. It looks great, too, thanks to its sleek design, and it weighs just 2.6 pounds. Like we said, it really is the laptop endgame right now, so you’ll want to snap it up immediately while stock still lasts.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,400, was $1,750

If extra screen space is everything for you, then the Dell XPS 15 is well worth checking out. We considered it to be the ultimate video-editing laptop in our Dell XPS 15 review partly thanks to its 15.6-inch 4K OLED display,which looks utterly gorgeous. It’s these kind of features that ensure Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there. As well as the great screen, you also get a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which is ideal for video editing and some light gaming while on the move. That’s the beauty behind the Dell XPS 15. It’s good for mostly everything, and its weight starts at just 4 pounds despite that potentially heavier screen. For the most professional of experiences that will last you a long time, it’s a great option, even more so while it’s on a deep discount for a limited time only.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

