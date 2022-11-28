 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get Dell’s latest XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at $250 off for Cyber Monday

Albert Bassili
By
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Dell

If you’re looking for a portable 2-in-1 laptop with a lot of punching power, the new Dell XPS 13 will probably do it for you. Luckily, there are some great Dell Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of, and you can grab the new XPS 13 for just $1,199 from Dell rather than the usual $1,449. That’s a nice $250 discount, worth taking advantage of if you like the XPS, especially since we won’t see many great deals in the coming months. So if you want something perfect in time for Christmas, don’t wait too long!

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

What you’ll likely appreciate the most about the XPS 13 2-in-1 is that it comes with a gorgeous 2880 x 1920 resolution screen, which is roughly 3K if you’re more familiar with that standard. It’s also covered GorillaGlass Victus, is touch-enabled, and supports active pens if you have one, not to mention it can hit a whopping 500 nits of brightness, meaning you can use it in direct sunlight. The overall build is solid too, and at 13 inches, it’s a great tablet replacement, especially since it’s more powerful than most 2-in-1s you’ll find on the market, especially when you make a comparison like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and Surface Pro 8.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 12th-generation Intel i7-1250U, a mid-to-high-tier CPU that can tackle most tasks you throw at it, and while you won’t be able to do much gaming, the included Iris XE Graphics will let you get away with some casual stuff. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB to work with, the latter being reasonable, and you won’t likely have to rely on a cloud storage service, although they’re always great for backups. As for battery life, it’s not the best on the market, and you’ll get around eight hours of use out of it. Thankfully, the charger is small, so it’s not a big hassle to take around with you.

Related

Overall, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is a great little 2-in-1 device with a lovely screen and powerful specs under the hood, and with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,199, it’s worth even more. That said, we do encourage you to check out some other Cyber Monday laptop deals for alternatives, as well as the wider Cyber Monday deals for even more options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with S Pen for Cyber Monday
Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
Get the Amazon Echo Dot for $15 for Cyber Monday 2022
Echo Dot on table.
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals: Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 and more
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals: Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
Walmart has a Bluetooth speaker for $39 in its Cyber Monday deals
Soundcore Flare
This Keurig coffee maker is super slim, and $50 off for Cyber Monday
early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k slim
Amazon’s superb Echo Studio speaker is just $155 for Cyber Monday
Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
Sony 2022 X90K 4K LED TV.
Cyber Monday Deal: Samsung’s Freestyle Portable Projector is $300 off
Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.
Get this 75-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 for Cyber Monday
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
Cyber Monday deal: Get a TCL soundbar and subwoofer for $59
TCL Alto R1 wireless Roku TV Ready Soundbar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 get big Cyber Monday discounts
Galaxy Z Flip 4 closed on top of a Galaxy Z Fold 4's box.
Cyber Monday: get this 24-inch Smart TV for under $100 today
Onn. 24-inch 720P HD Smart TV on a white background.