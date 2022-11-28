If you’re looking for a portable 2-in-1 laptop with a lot of punching power, the new Dell XPS 13 will probably do it for you. Luckily, there are some great Dell Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of, and you can grab the new XPS 13 for just $1,199 from Dell rather than the usual $1,449. That’s a nice $250 discount, worth taking advantage of if you like the XPS, especially since we won’t see many great deals in the coming months. So if you want something perfect in time for Christmas, don’t wait too long!

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

What you’ll likely appreciate the most about the XPS 13 2-in-1 is that it comes with a gorgeous 2880 x 1920 resolution screen, which is roughly 3K if you’re more familiar with that standard. It’s also covered GorillaGlass Victus, is touch-enabled, and supports active pens if you have one, not to mention it can hit a whopping 500 nits of brightness, meaning you can use it in direct sunlight. The overall build is solid too, and at 13 inches, it’s a great tablet replacement, especially since it’s more powerful than most 2-in-1s you’ll find on the market, especially when you make a comparison like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and Surface Pro 8.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 12th-generation Intel i7-1250U, a mid-to-high-tier CPU that can tackle most tasks you throw at it, and while you won’t be able to do much gaming, the included Iris XE Graphics will let you get away with some casual stuff. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB to work with, the latter being reasonable, and you won’t likely have to rely on a cloud storage service, although they’re always great for backups. As for battery life, it’s not the best on the market, and you’ll get around eight hours of use out of it. Thankfully, the charger is small, so it’s not a big hassle to take around with you.

Overall, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is a great little 2-in-1 device with a lovely screen and powerful specs under the hood, and with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,199, it’s worth even more. That said, we do encourage you to check out some other Cyber Monday laptop deals for alternatives, as well as the wider Cyber Monday deals for even more options.

Editors' Recommendations