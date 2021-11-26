The verdict is in: You most likely won’t find a better Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Black Friday deal this year. With outstanding performance and massive savings, this laptop definitely makes for one of the best Black Friday deals in 2021. The 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 is currently discounted to just $999, down from $1,519, so you’re saving a whopping $520 if you shop today..

Getting a well-priced laptop/tablet combo is never easy, and it definitely hasn’t been easy during this past year due to various supply constraints. You know what that means — this laptop is going to sell out FAST. If you want to take advantage of this enormous discount and save $520, shop today while supplies last.

Today’s best Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

It can be used in tent, tablet, and laptop mode

It comes with a brilliant 13.4″ FHD+ WLED touchscreen

It’s equipped with an 11th-Generation Intel processor

Windows 11 comes pre-installed and it has full Wi-Fi access

While it’s definitely supported by some fantastic hardware, the first thing that stands out about the Dell XPS 13 is its elegant, sleek design. Although it’s ultrathin (just 0.56 inches in height) and ultralight (2.9 pounds), it’s made from two blocks of aluminum, making it durable and capable of withstanding transport. The same goes for the screen made out of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and reinforced for extra impact/scratch resistance. The display is surrounded by paper-thin bezels, truly showing off how much Dell tried to maximize screen size without making the laptop itself any bigger — it’s quite similar to the laptop-only Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal also happening right now. Simply put, this is a laptop that is almost as easy to carry as a book, so if you like computing on the go, it’s a great solution for you.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 features a beautiful, HDR 400-certified display. What this means for you is over 16 million bright colors, strong contrasts, and a gorgeous balance of dark and light shades. The FHD+ screen has 500-nit brightness, meaning that you can use it both inside and in full sunlight without any problems. Being a 2-in-1 notebook, this laptop has a touchscreen and can be used in laptop, tent, or tablet mode. Whether you use it for work or for entertainment, no one can deny that it’s really handy to simply pick it up and transform it into a tablet when you prefer a more hands-on experience than that provided by a keyboard and touchpad.

Inside the beautiful chassis, Dell houses some powerful components that are rarely spotted in ultrathin notebooks. With an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that has a clock speed of up to 4.20GHz, it’s quick and perfect for multitasking. Whether you’re a spreadsheet wiz or you want to engage in some photo editing or even casual gaming, the Dell XPS 13 can handle all of those things and then some. Combined with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, a 512 GB SSD for quick boot-ups, and 16GB of RAM, it’s a shockingly fast and powerful device that combines performance with flexibility.

Should you shop this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

While it’s true that several retailers usually save some good deals for Cyber Monday, the current situation in the world threw everything for a spin. We’re dealing with supply chain issues, microchip shortages, and increased demand for electronics. All of that put together means that the best Black Friday laptop deals are already out, and they won’t stay long, so it’s best to shop right now.

Saving $520 on a high-quality, fully decked-out 2-in-1 laptop just doesn’t happen. Cyber Monday deals are very unlikely to change this particular offer simply because it’s already discounted so low. Dell even throws in free shipping for good measure, and it’s clear that the discounts are working because there are already waiting lines on Dell’s website. If you like this Dell XPS 13 notebook, the best way to ensure that you get it in time for the holidays is to go ahead and grab it while it’s still there.

Once this laptop sells out, there’s no guarantee that it will come back — and even if it does, it may be put on back-order, meaning you wouldn’t get it for a few weeks at the very least. Shopping now is risk-free: If a better deal appears, you can always return this laptop or cancel the order and still take advantage of the extra savings. Beat other early shoppers and get this laptop today while the supplies last.

