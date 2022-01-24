  1. Deals
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 gets a $300 price cut for a limited time

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop

If you’re on the hunt for some great laptop deals, one of the best Dell XPS deals you’ll come across is happening at Dell right now. The XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop is marked down to $1,220 for a limited time, a $300 discount from its regular price of $1,520. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen, and you’ll need to act quickly to claim it. Availability is limited, and the deal isn’t guaranteed until you’ve completed the order, so click over to Dell to claim your new Dell XPS now.

A powerful and versatile option for students, professionals, and creatives in search of a new computing device, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop combines the power available in the form factor of a laptop with the mobility and user experience that a tablet provides. As spec’d for this deal at Dell, the XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel graphics, and 8GB of super-fast system memory, a powerful combination that will meet the computing needs of just about anyone. It maintains the great features of a laptop, such as a high-quality webcam, a comfortable keyboard, a large trackpad, and a beautiful premium design.

But the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop also features the functionality and user experience of a tablet. This includes an absolutely stunning touch display that enables more than 16 million colors with more depth and dimension than ever before. Colors pop, bezels are almost non-existent, and interacting with apps can be a truly touching experience. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge of the battery, making it one of the best options for anyone who does a lot of computing on the go. Students will like the way the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop accommodates their all-purpose needs, professionals will like the way it travels with ease, and creators will like the way the touchscreen interacts with their creativity.

With inventory limited and the clock ticking, this deal from Dell is a must-grab today. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop is marked all the way down to $1,220, a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,520. The deal isn’t a guarantee until you’ve completed your order, so hurry over to Dell and do so now.

