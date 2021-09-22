  1. Deals
The top-rated Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale today — SAVE $220

By
Three versions of Dell XPS 13 with display open to various angles.

One of the best laptops currently out there, the Dell XPS 13, is down to just $730 saving you $220 when you buy directly from Dell. What are you waiting for? It’s easily one of the best purchases you could make right now if you’re in the market for a new laptop and you won’t be disappointed by it. The laptop offers a wealth of great features and we’re going to tell you all about them but you’ll need to snap it up as soon as possible as Dell deals this good don’t last for long.

Referred to as “laptop endgame” in our Dell XPS 13 review, we adore this laptop. It comes from one of the best laptop brands out there right now so it’s hardly surprising it’s so great. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 oozes class. It offers an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a stylish 13.3-inch Full HD display with InfinityEdge technology which means more narrow bezels.

Impressively, it all fits into an 11-inch form factor so you get a much lighter laptop while not missing out on screen space. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 has been well designed so it weighs just 2.6 pounds while still offering durability that’s been inspired by the aerospace industry and dual fans and heat pipes for keeping temperatures low. It’s a dream to use right down to the smaller details like a fingerprint reader built into the power button and a smaller yet more powerful webcam.

Normally priced at $950, the Dell XPS 13 is just $730 right now at Dell. Stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone so you’ll want to hit the buy button as soon as possible. This is a truly exceptional powerhouse of a productivity machine.

