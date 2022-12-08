 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s popular XPS 13 laptop just got a $150 price cut

Paula Beaton
By
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Roll up, roll up, we’ve got an amazing deal right here for you! It’s not often you see Dell’s laptops with such a significant discount, but the Dell XPS 13 is just $849 right now, down from $999, saving a massive $150. If your current laptop has reached the end of its life, or if you just want to treat yourself for the holidays, this is the deal for you. It’s sure to sell out fast though, so make sure you add it to your basket and check out today, as we can’t guarantee it’ll still be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best Dell laptops you can buy. It’s also one of the lightest and thinnest laptops out there, measuring just 0.55 inches thick and weighing in at 2.59 pounds. Its slim, light design makes it a great companion for road trips or productivity on the go, with up to 12 hours of battery life and ExpressCharge for a full charge in under an hour.

The 13.4-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution packs 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors, whether you’re replying to emails, browsing the web, or streaming shows or movies. The XPS 13 is powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, ensuring it’s speedy enough to handle multitasking and most tasks with ease. You can play cozy or casual games too, thanks to the integrated graphics.

Related

Whatever you’re doing, the XPS 13 will adapt to suit, with the built-in Dell Performance app that lets you choose between quiet, cool, ultra-performance, or optimized mode, so you’re always getting the best out of your laptop. The 512GB SSD packs plenty of storage for documents, photos, videos, and apps, while Windows 11 makes it easy to stay on top of your workload, with plenty of tools and features for productivity.

The Dell XPS 13 is a stunning, ultra-portable laptop made with machined (CNC) aluminum for durability, making it perfect for students, remote workers, or anybody looking for a truly light, thin laptop that not only looks great but provides excellent performance too.

This is your opportunity to grab one of the best Dell laptop deals around, as the XPS 13 is just $849 right now, saving $150 off the usual $999 price. With the holidays fast approaching, this epic deal is going to sell out fast, so if you want it, add it to your basket and checkout today!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
50-inch Samsung Frame TV is $400 off — but hurry
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Don’t miss this Apple Watch Ultra deal
The yellow circle shows the Apple Watch Ultra is in Low Power Mode.
Last order dates: Shop by these dates at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
christmas stockings with gifts
Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 4 when you buy it today
fitbit versa 4 deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle
Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Japan vs Croatia live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
There’s a big sale happening at Best Buy — here are the best deals
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
Watch the World Cup (including the final) for $20 with this deal
United States in the World Cup app.
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 24-inch Roku TV is under $100
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Today’s best deals: TVs, laptops, iPads, robot vacuums and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Get this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $550 today
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV with Disney+, Netflix built in for $298
Vizio V Series
Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.