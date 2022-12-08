Dell’s popular XPS 13 laptop just got a $150 price cut

Roll up, roll up, we’ve got an amazing deal right here for you! It’s not often you see Dell’s laptops with such a significant discount, but the Dell XPS 13 is just $849 right now, down from $999, saving a massive $150. If your current laptop has reached the end of its life, or if you just want to treat yourself for the holidays, this is the deal for you. It’s sure to sell out fast though, so make sure you add it to your basket and check out today, as we can’t guarantee it’ll still be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best Dell laptops you can buy. It’s also one of the lightest and thinnest laptops out there, measuring just 0.55 inches thick and weighing in at 2.59 pounds. Its slim, light design makes it a great companion for road trips or productivity on the go, with up to 12 hours of battery life and ExpressCharge for a full charge in under an hour.

The 13.4-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution packs 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors, whether you’re replying to emails, browsing the web, or streaming shows or movies. The XPS 13 is powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, ensuring it’s speedy enough to handle multitasking and most tasks with ease. You can play cozy or casual games too, thanks to the integrated graphics.

Whatever you’re doing, the XPS 13 will adapt to suit, with the built-in Dell Performance app that lets you choose between quiet, cool, ultra-performance, or optimized mode, so you’re always getting the best out of your laptop. The 512GB SSD packs plenty of storage for documents, photos, videos, and apps, while Windows 11 makes it easy to stay on top of your workload, with plenty of tools and features for productivity.

The Dell XPS 13 is a stunning, ultra-portable laptop made with machined (CNC) aluminum for durability, making it perfect for students, remote workers, or anybody looking for a truly light, thin laptop that not only looks great but provides excellent performance too.

This is your opportunity to grab one of the best Dell laptop deals around, as the XPS 13 is just $849 right now, saving $150 off the usual $999 price. With the holidays fast approaching, this epic deal is going to sell out fast, so if you want it, add it to your basket and checkout today!

