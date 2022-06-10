This Dell XPS 13 deal slashes $470 off the price tag

There’s a lot of laptop deals online, but not all of them are worth your hard-earned money. That’s because some offers are retailers trying to offload old models with outdated components. That’s certainly not the case with Dell’s price cut for the Dell XPS 13, which remains on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops. You can buy the powerful device for just $950, after a $470 discount to its sticker price of $1,420.

Shoppers always flock to Dell XPS deals because of reliable products like the Dell XPS 13. The 12th-generation Intel processors have rolled out, but the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor in the Dell XPS 13 is still powerful enough to keep up with even the most demanding tasks for your job or studies. The laptop is also equipped with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, as well as 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended amount if you’re planning to run intensive applications or engage in any form of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. If you’re planning to join online meetings, the laptop will make sure that you’ll always be clearly seen through its webcam with a four-element lens that delivers sharp video in all parts of the frame.

Using the Dell XPS 13 is easy on the eyes thanks to the laptop’s 13.3-inch Full HD display with an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. Even if you work long hours, the laptop won’t fail you because its dual fans and heat pipes will maintain the proper working temperature and prevent overheating. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with a 512GB solid-state drive, which should be more than enough space to store all your necessary software, including Windows 11 Home that comes pre-installed in the machine.

With Dell as one of the best laptop brands, you can’t go wrong if you decide to buy from Dell laptop deals. The Dell XPS 13 should be at the top of your list, especially with the $470 discount that brings its price down to $950 from its original price of $1,420. There’s no time to think about it because the offer may disappear at any moment, so you should finalize the purchase as soon as possible. You certainly won’t regret buying the Dell XPS 13.

Editors' Recommendations